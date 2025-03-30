Czech Region Declares State of Emergency After Train Derailment Triggers ‘World’s Largest’ Benzene Leak

A month after a devastating train derailment in the Czech Republic's Olomouc region, authorities have declared a state of emergency to combat an unprecedented benzene contamination. With toxic chemicals seeping into local water sources, officials are racing against time to prevent an environmental catastrophe.

Authorities in the Olomouc region of the Czech Republic have declared a state of emergency, one month after a train derailment led to what officials are calling the world’s largest benzene leak of its kind.

The decision was made following the spread of the toxic substance near Hustopeče nad Bečvou in the Přerov region, where a freight train crashed on February 28, causing extensive environmental damage.

Emergency Declared to Speed Up Remediation Efforts

Olomouc Governor Ladislav Okleštěk announced the state of emergency after the contamination reached a nearby lake, prompting concerns over the safety of local water sources.

“We have unanimously agreed to declare a state of emergency as of 12:00 today in the Olomouc Region,” Okleštěk stated, emphasizing that the measure was necessary to facilitate a faster cleanup process.

Under the emergency declaration, local authorities are granted special powers, including the ability to impose work obligations, allocate resources, and restrict movement in affected areas. This will enable the immediate implementation of containment and remediation measures to prevent further environmental damage.

Authorities Warn of Rapidly Deteriorating Situation After Benzene Leak

Czech Environment Minister Petr Hladík expressed urgency over the worsening conditions at the accident site.

“The situation is deteriorating rapidly, and urgent action is required within hours. We have already detected benzene in local water wells, which underscores the immediate need to protect drinking water sources,” Hladík warned.

Efforts to remove benzene from the contaminated water are already in progress. Specialists have been deployed to dig multiple remediation pits between the railroad tracks and the affected lake. Additionally, Larsen walls—steel barriers designed to prevent further contamination—are being installed at depths of seven meters.

Progress on Benzene Leak Measures

Radek Buryánek, spokesperson for the Olomouc Regional Fire Brigade, provided an update on the ongoing construction of the Larsen walls.

“So far, 180 meters of the Larsen wall have been completed. I don’t want to speak for the company responsible for the construction, but my understanding is that they are making excellent progress, installing around 25 to 30 meters per day,” Buryánek said.

He further emphasized the importance of these barriers in controlling the spread of benzene.

“The Larsen walls certainly help in reducing the concentration of benzene seeping through the bedrock into the lake. In this initial phase, at least 210 meters of these walls will be installed, with the potential for additional barriers to encircle the entire accident site,” he added.

Train Derailment Led to Massive Benzene Leak

The state of emergency follows the catastrophic derailment of a freight train at the entrance of the Hustopeče station, which authorities suspect was caused by excessive speed.

Seventeen carriages derailed, with most catching fire upon impact. The accident resulted in the leakage of approximately 350 tonnes of benzene from tankers that were transporting a total of 1,020 tonnes. Much of the toxic substance has seeped into groundwater, raising significant environmental and public health concerns.

Governor Okleštěk estimated the damage from the tanker fire at around CZK 1 billion (€40.1 million).

