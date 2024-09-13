Czech Republic Braces For Flooding: Prague Enhances Protection Efforts

On Friday, Prague began erecting flood defenses in its historic center as Czech meteorologists issued an expanded warning for extreme rainfall that now includes the capital. This move comes more than 20 years after the city endured catastrophic flooding.

Severe Rainfall Forecasted

Heavy rains have been battering the eastern Czech Republic since Thursday. By Sunday, some regions might experience rainfall amounting to over a third of their annual total within just four days. Central Europe, including southern Germany, Austria, Poland, and Slovakia, is also bracing for similar weather conditions.

Government Response and Precautions

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, addressing the public after a crisis committee meeting, stated, “Data shows we are facing uneasy days.” He warned that water levels in some areas could surpass the levels typically expected once in a century. “We are taking all the necessary measures to prevent damage to property and health,” he assured.

Prague on High Alert

The most severe risk warnings have been extended to central and southwestern regions, including Prague, which previously faced devastating floods in 2002. The floodwaters from that event led to the evacuation of tens of thousands, building collapses, and prolonged subway flooding.

Investments in Flood Prevention

Since then, Prague has heavily invested in flood barriers and other preventative measures. The city’s mayor, Bohuslav Svoboda, told Czech television that the water levels are expected to peak on Saturday night. “We are acting in a preventative mode and we believe that starting anti-flood measures now, we believe the situation of 2002 will not repeat itself,” he said.

Preparation and Mitigation Efforts

Authorities are taking proactive steps by draining reservoirs on the Vltava dam cascade upstream from Prague and on other rivers to manage the anticipated floodwaters. In southern Poland, Wroclaw has cancelled outdoor events, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pledged readiness for local flooding. Similarly, Slovakia is preparing for potential issues with the Morava river, which is at risk of overflowing. The Slovak government, led by Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, is exploring ways to safely manage excess water in non-populated areas.

Regional Alerts and Impact

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the eastern and northeastern parts of the Czech Republic, which are drained by major rivers like the Elbe (Labe), Danube, and Oder (Odra). The Czech soccer league has already canceled events due to flooding, and fire officers are actively deploying sandbags and barriers to mitigate the impact.

