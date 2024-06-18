Czech Republic Extradites Indian National Nikhil Gupta to U.S. Over Assassination Plot

The Czech Republic Police on Monday released the first visuals of Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national accused of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. The visuals depict Gupta being extradited to the United States, marking a significant development in the high-profile case.

In a video posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Czech Republic Police stated, “Since Friday, the foreigner is suspected in the US of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the hands of American justice. The cooperation of foreign police officers, the Directorate for International Police Cooperation and colleagues from the USA enabled the safe extradition from the Prague airport. #policiepp.” The video, which shows Gupta being escorted onto a plane with his face blurred, confirms his safe extradition from Prague airport.

Od pátku je cizinec podezřelý v USA ze spiknutí za účelem spáchání nájemné vraždy v rukou americké justice. Spolupráce policistů cizinecké policie, ředitelství pro mezinárodní policejní spolupráci a kolegů z USA umožnilo bezpečnou extradici z pražského letiště. #policiepp pic.twitter.com/492NKyltjd — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) June 17, 2024

Earlier, Czech Justice Minister Pavel Blazek announced the extradition.”On the basis of my decision on (June 3), Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta, who is suspected of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire with intent to cause death, was extradited to the US on Friday (June 14) for criminal prosecution,” Blazek posted on X.

Nikhil Gupta, accused by US prosecutors of plotting with an Indian government official to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India, pleaded not guilty to murder-for-hire conspiracy charges https://t.co/Y5ryUYL9Nn pic.twitter.com/rv6fdsGvlp — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2024

Nikhil Gupta was arrested at Prague airport on June 30, 2023, following extradition orders issued by the US Justice Department. The department alleges that Gupta conspired to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a vocal critic of the Indian government and leader of a US-based organization advocating for the secession of Punjab.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has stated that a “high-level” inquiry committee has been established to investigate the case. Meanwhile, the Czech constitutional court had already cleared Gupta’s extradition in May, paving the way for his transfer to the United States.

Upon his arrival in New York, Gupta pleaded not guilty in a federal court on Monday. His attorney, Jeffrey Chabrowe, emphasized the complexity of the case, urging caution against premature conclusions. “This is a complex matter for both our countries,” Chabrowe told PTI. “It is extremely important that we refrain from rushing to conclusions so early in the process. Background and details will develop that may cast government allegations into an entirely new light. We will pursue his defense vigorously and ensure he receives full due process, regardless of outside pressures.”

US federal prosecutors allege that Gupta, acting under the direction of an unnamed Indian government official, hired a hitman and paid $15,000 in advance to carry out the assassination. Gupta has denied these charges through his attorney, asserting that he has been “unfairly charged.”

In a report from April 2024, The Washington Post claimed that Vikram Yadav, a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer, was the Indian official behind the plot, with then R&AW chief Samant Goel allegedly sanctioning the operation. The MEA dismissed the report, stating it contained “unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations” about the involvement of Indian agents in the plot to kill Pannun.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine War: Delhi Court Denies Bail to Man Accused of Trafficking Indians to Russia for War Roles

Show Full Article