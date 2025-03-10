‘Dad, I’m So Proud Of You,’ Watch Trudeau’s Daughter Ella-Grace Trudeau Bidding Emotional Farewell To Father

Ella-Grace Trudeau stood before a crowd of Liberal Party members, her voice steady yet filled with emotion. As she bid farewell to her father’s political career, she reminded the nation that, for her and her brothers, he was always just “Dad.”

At the Liberal Party leadership convention on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau, introduced her father ahead of what is likely to be his final speech as prime minister.

Addressing Liberal party members gathered in Ottawa, Ella-Grace reflected on the challenges of growing up in the public eye over the past decade. Despite the scrutiny, she expressed pride in watching her father dedicate himself to the country.

“My brothers and I have shared our dad with you for the past 12 years. Now we’re taking him back. But before we do, I guess you can have him one last time,” she said, receiving warm applause before Trudeau took the stage.

Mark Carney Elected New Liberal Leader and Prime Minister

The leadership convention saw former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party and Canada’s next prime minister. Carney secured more than 85 percent of the party members’ votes, marking a decisive victory.

The convention featured speeches from Trudeau, former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, and Carney, following the announcement of the vote count.

Ella-Grace Trudeau on Life as a Prime Minister’s Child

In her speech, Ella-Grace acknowledged the demands of the role her father had taken on, while also highlighting the challenges she and her siblings faced as children of a prime minister.

“I know firsthand that being prime minister is a tough job, but it’s not that easy being the kid of a prime minister either,” she remarked.

She described the experience of constantly seeing her father in the news and on social media, adding, “Imagine constantly seeing your dad—or even news about him—as you scroll through your feed. I gotta say I’m looking forward to seeing more of him at home and less of him online.”

HAPPENING NOW: Justin Trudeau’s daughter, Ella-Grace, is introducing her father on stage. “Security, rules, drama have all stopped me feeling free over the last few years,” she says in French. pic.twitter.com/IuC4QlHiyk — Rachel Parker (@Emmanuel_Rach) March 9, 2025

Ella-Grace Trudeau Fareweel Speech: Trudeau Reflects on His Decade in Office

As he took the stage for his final address, Trudeau reflected on his decade-long tenure as prime minister, acknowledging the numerous challenges Canada had faced under his leadership.

“These past 10 years have been challenging. Crisis after crisis have been thrown at Canadians. But through every crisis, Canadians have shown who they are … every single time, we’ve emerged stronger,” Trudeau said, receiving applause from party members.

A Warning on Canada’s Future Relations with the U.S.

Trudeau also addressed what he called an “existential crisis” for Canada, referring to recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested he wanted Canada to become the 51st U.S. state.

“We are a country that will be diplomatic when we can, but fight when we must – elbows up!” Trudeau declared, invoking a hockey term that means being ready to defend oneself in a tough game.

His words ignited a passionate response from the crowd, which erupted into chants of “Elbows up!”—a phrase that has taken on new significance as Canada braces for a potential trade war with the United States.

