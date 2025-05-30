Daily Supply Of 20 Pills: From Ketamine And Ecstasy To Psychedelic Mushrooms, Elon Musk Went On A Drug Spree While Serving As Adviser To Trump

The report cites anonymous sources who claim Musk’s substance use was ongoing during his rise as a close adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, allegedly engaged in regular drug use—including ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms—while simultaneously gaining political influence in the United States, as per a recent New York Times investigation,

The report cites anonymous sources who claim Musk’s substance use was ongoing during his rise as a close adviser to US President Donald Trump.

Frequent Ketamine Use Allegedly Led to Bladder Issues

The Times report reveals that Musk’s use of ketamine became increasingly frequent, allegedly reaching daily consumption levels.

By spring 2024, Musk reportedly admitted to associates that the drug had started affecting his bladder—an established side effect of prolonged ketamine use. This claim contrasts with Musk’s earlier public statements in which he said he took only a “small amount” of the drug “about once every two weeks.”

Musk’s Role in Trump Administration Sparked More Drug Concerns

After contributing $275 million to Donald Trump’s campaign, Musk was appointed to lead a government initiative humorously dubbed the “Department of Government Efficiency,” or “Doge.” During this period, his drug use reportedly intensified, raising alarms about the potential influence it may have had on sensitive governmental decisions and interactions with foreign leaders.

Musk stepped down from his government post on Wednesday following a series of controversial incidents, including insulting cabinet members and performing what was described as a Nazi-style salute during a political rally. These public actions fueled speculation about his mental state and the possible role of drug use in his behavior.

Ecstasy Use Violated Federal Drug Guidelines

Ecstasy, a Schedule I substance, is completely banned for federal employees due to its lack of approved medical uses. However, Musk reportedly held a special designation as a “special government employee,” which exempted him from the same strict regulations applied to other federal staff, according to The Guardian.

While ketamine is classified as a Schedule III drug and can be legally prescribed, its recreational use or combination with other substances likely violates workplace drug policies—especially in sensitive government positions. Despite this, Musk allegedly carried a supply of up to 20 pills daily while performing his duties.

White House Remains Silent on Drug Testing Protocols

The New York Times noted that it remains unclear whether Musk was ever drug tested during his tenure at the White House, despite his access to classified information and participation in high-level meetings. The White House declined to respond to inquiries about any drug testing procedures in Musk’s case.

Although SpaceX maintains a strict drug-free policy due to its ties to U.S. government contracts, insiders told the Times that Musk often received advance notice of supposedly random drug screenings. This practice reportedly undermined the integrity of the testing process and raised questions about accountability at the top levels of the company.

