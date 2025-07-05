As his 90th birthday approaches, the Dalai Lama told a gathering of global followers on Saturday that he hopes to live “for over 130 years,” according to a report published by Reuters.

Long Life Wishes for Dalai Lama Amid His 90th Birthday Celebrations in Dharamshala

Speaking in Dharamshala during a special prayer ceremony for his long life, the Tibetan spiritual leader reportedly said, “We have lost our country and we live in exile in India, but I have been able to benefit beings quite a lot. So, living here in Dharamshala, I intend to serve beings and the dharma as much as I can.”

The weekend celebration was another milestone for the 14th Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in 1959 after an uprising against Chinese occupation was unsuccessful and has resided in exile since.

Dalai Lama Says Only Gaden Phodrang Trust Has the Power to Identify His Reincarnation

The Dalai Lama had last week reaffirmed that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust, which he founded as a non-profit, has the power to identify his future reincarnation.

“Nobody else possesses any such authority to intrude into this issue,” he had said in a declaration released on July 2, as reported by Reuters.

He further underlined that future choices will be taken “in accordance with previous tradition” and in consultation with heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

China Pushes Back on Dalai Lama’s Succession Plan

China, however, has claimed authority over any reincarnation, relying on ancient traditions.

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government,” Reuters quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning as saying recently.

Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong also voiced similar stance, stating that the process relies on a “rigorous and strictly regulated system” of state-authorised religious processes, the report said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for kill Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, told the media that anybody in the world “who respects the Dalai Lama wants his successor to be decided by the Dalai Lama himself.”

