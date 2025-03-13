Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children

A dam collapse in eastern Zimbabwe claimed the lives of at least five children as rescuers searched for two others who were reported missing.

A dam collapse in eastern Zimbabwe claimed the lives of at least five children as rescuers searched for two others who were reported missing, the Associated Press reported Thursday, citing the country’s disaster management agency.

The incident took place in Chipinge after unprecedented heavy rains lashed the remote region, causing a breach in the dam’s walls on Sunday, which in turn led to significant destruction of agricultural equipment and livestock in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Search was underway for two more children, aged eight and four, who remain unaccounted for, the Civil Protection Unit said, according to AP.

Zimbabwe is recovering from the worst drought the country has faced in four decades, and the recent heavy rains, while offering some relief, have also brought about new challenges, including flooding and its deadly consequences.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities have urged local residents to exercise caution near water sources as the search continues, with hopes of locating the two remaining children.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Could Use 18th-Century Law to Speed Up Deportations: Report