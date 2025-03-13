Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children

Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children

A dam collapse in eastern Zimbabwe claimed the lives of at least five children as rescuers searched for two others who were reported missing.

Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children

(Image courtesy: The Herald)


A dam collapse in eastern Zimbabwe claimed the lives of at least five children as rescuers searched for two others who were reported missing, the Associated Press reported Thursday, citing the country’s disaster management agency.

The incident took place in Chipinge after unprecedented heavy rains lashed the remote region, causing a breach in the dam’s walls on Sunday, which in turn led to significant destruction of agricultural equipment and livestock in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Search was underway for two more children, aged eight and four, who remain unaccounted for, the Civil Protection Unit said, according to AP.

Zimbabwe is recovering from the worst drought the country has faced in four decades, and the recent heavy rains, while offering some relief, have also brought about new challenges, including flooding and its deadly consequences.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities have urged local residents to exercise caution near water sources as the search continues, with hopes of locating the two remaining children.

 

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Could Use 18th-Century Law to Speed Up Deportations: Report

Filed under

Chipinge dam collapse in Zimbabwe Zimbabwe dam collapse

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions
newsx

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin
Tom Brady

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen
newsx

Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children
Baloch leader Mehran Marr

‘Fighters Continue To Hold Pakistani Soldiers Hostage’: Baloch Representative Mehran Marri Disputes Pakistan’s Hostage Crisis...
The Karate Kid

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

‘Fighters Continue To Hold Pakistani Soldiers Hostage’: Baloch Representative Mehran Marri Disputes Pakistan’s Hostage Crisis Narrative | NewsX Exclusive

‘Fighters Continue To Hold Pakistani Soldiers Hostage’: Baloch Representative Mehran Marri Disputes Pakistan’s Hostage Crisis...

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The...

Entertainment

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No Complaints’

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To