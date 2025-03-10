‘Damn Proud’ Of Liberal Achievements, Justin Trudeau Says Ahead Of Stepping Down

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in one of his final speeches as the leader of the Liberal Party, reflected on the achievements of his government over the past decade while preparing to hand over the reins to his successor. Speaking at the Liberal Leadership Convention, Trudeau expressed pride in his party’s work and emphasized the importance of protecting democracy, freedom, and Canada’s standing in the world.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I am damn proud of what we’ve done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it,” Trudeau said, addressing party members and supporters. He urged them to continue striving to keep Canada “the best country on Earth.”

Recalling Canada’s history, Trudeau referenced former Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson, who raised the national flag on Parliament Hill 60 years ago. He stated that Canada still has many chapters to write and highlighted the country’s role on the global stage. Trudeau also reminisced about his journey since taking over the leadership in 2013 when the Liberal Party was in third place, emphasizing that moments of adversity often showcase the party’s resilience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The prime minister acknowledged two key figures who have been by his side for over a decade: his longtime photographer Adam Scotti and his chief of staff Katie Telford. He also received a heartfelt introduction from his daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau, who praised his accomplishments and expressed excitement about seeing him spend more time at home in the future.

The event also featured speeches from the four candidates vying for the Liberal leadership: former central banker Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, former House leader and current MP Karina Gould, and Montreal business leader and former MP Frank Baylis. The contenders focused on key political challenges, including threats of tariffs and annexation from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trudeau’s decision to step down follows internal party dissent and Freeland’s resignation from the cabinet earlier this year. The Liberal Party’s new leader will assume office as Canada’s prime minister upon being sworn in by the Governor General. One of the immediate questions facing the incoming leader is whether to call an election or wait until Parliament reconvenes on March 24. Trudeau has indicated that the transition will take place in the coming days or weeks, marking the end of his decade-long leadership of the party and the country.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Mark Carney To Replace Justin Trudeau As Canada’s Prime Minister After Leadership Victory