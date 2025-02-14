Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Danielle Sassoon Resigns After Refusing to Drop Corruption Case Against NYC Mayor Under Trump Administration Pressure

Sassoon, who had been serving as interim head of the Southern District of New York (SDNY) for just three weeks, announced her resignation in a letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Danielle Sassoon Resigns After Refusing to Drop Corruption Case Against NYC Mayor Under Trump Administration Pressure


Danielle Sassoon, a highly regarded federal prosecutor known for her integrity and conservative legal approach, resigned in protest after refusing to comply with a directive from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to dismiss a high-profile corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Sassoon, who had been serving as interim head of the Southern District of New York (SDNY) for just three weeks, announced her resignation in a letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. In the letter, which quickly became public, Sassoon claimed there was no legal basis for dropping the case and accused DOJ officials of interfering for political reasons.

“Because the law does not support a dismissal, and because I am confident that Mayor Adams committed the crimes he is charged with, I cannot agree to seek a dismissal driven by improper considerations,” Sassoon wrote.

The DOJ’s directive reportedly came from Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, whom Sassoon accused of failing to provide a sufficient legal explanation for the decision. Adams, who has denied the allegations, called the accusations “baseless,” while his attorney, Alex Spiro, dismissed them as a “political stunt.”

A Wave of Resignations

Sassoon’s resignation set off a wave of upheaval within the DOJ. Six additional prosecutors from the criminal and public integrity units, including key figures Kevin Driscoll and John Keller, followed her lead, citing ethical concerns about the order.

Hagan Scotten, another senior prosecutor, said in his resignation letter that he “fully supported” Sassoon’s decision and could not, in good conscience, remain at the DOJ under the current circumstances.

New York Attorney General Letitia James praised Sassoon as a “courageous leader,” while legal experts across the political spectrum applauded her commitment to upholding the rule of law.

A Career Defined by Integrity

Sassoon, 38, has built a reputation as a formidable yet fair prosecutor. A Yale Law School graduate, she clerked for conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who became a mentor and shaped her legal philosophy. She also served on the faculty at New York University Law School and was a member of the conservative Federalist Society.

Sassoon’s impressive track record includes securing a fraud conviction against cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, resulting in a 25-year prison sentence. Despite her high-profile cases, Sassoon has largely avoided the spotlight, focusing on her work at SDNY.

Her decision to resign, however, thrust her into national headlines. Legal analysts described her move as extraordinary and risky but ultimately necessary to protect the integrity of the office.

Fallout and Uncertain Future

In response to Sassoon’s resignation, Deputy Attorney General Bove placed several assistant U.S. attorneys involved in the Adams case on leave, pending an internal investigation. He also hinted at possible disciplinary action against Sassoon.

Legal experts believe Sassoon’s defiance was both a moral and practical decision. “She had no choice,” said Mark Zauderer, an appellate attorney. “The office’s reputation and morale were at stake.”

While the DOJ’s investigation continues, Sassoon’s bold move has sparked a national debate about political interference in the justice system. Whether her stand will inspire reform or provoke further retaliation remains to be seen.

“She put her oath to the law above politics,” said former colleague Carrie Cohen. “That’s the kind of leadership the country needs right now.”

Filed under

Danielle Sassoon

