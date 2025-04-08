Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste

Local authorities found 158 barrels of untreated human waste that had been abandoned on the land, now seeping into surrounding forest lands.

A Danish chef couple who operated a high-end eco-retreat in southern Sweden have escaped the country, leaving behind financial disarray, abandoned pets—and more than 150 barrels of human waste.

Flemming Hansen and Mette Helbæk, the owners of once-famous retreat Stedsans in the Woods, have reportedly moved to Guatemala since authorities started investigating them for severe environmental and tax offenses in both Sweden and Denmark.

The couple, who were internationally celebrated for their “back-to-nature” philosophy and eco-friendly way of life, had previously operated a successful rooftop restaurant in Copenhagen before opening Stedsans in Halland, Sweden, in 2016. The retreat had 16 artisanal wooden cabins with views of the woods, promoted as a whimsical combination of luxury and simplicity.

But behind the scenes, reality was much grubbier—literally.

Local authorities found 158 barrels of untreated human waste that had been abandoned on the land, now seeping into surrounding forest lands. “Voilà. More than 150 barrels of human crap,” said Daniel Helsing, chief of the building and environmental department for Hylte County, to Dagens Nyheter. Officials have initiated an environmental crime probe into the case.

The couple also reportedly left behind a number of animals, such as ducks, some of which perished after being left outside during cold nights. Staff members indicated that they were caught off guard by the unexpected disappearance and the bleak environment left behind by the couple.

Stedsans was formally declared bankrupt in March, and records indicate that Hansen and Helbæk had signed up as resident abroad prior to Christmas. The pair are estimated to owe Swedish tax authorities over 6 million SEK (€470,000), plus millions of Danish kroner in outstanding taxes from when they were resident in Copenhagen.

In a statement on their now-defunct website, Hansen and Helbæk justified their move, blaming Swedish bureaucracy and high taxes as unbreakable walls. “We got very far with Stedsans, but we had to acknowledge that being soul-driven entrepreneurs in a country where bureaucracy is relentless was an impossible mission,” they said. “All we ever wanted was to be a part of creating a more beautiful planet.”

However, local officials and critics say their actions have done the opposite. The barrels of waste, they warn, pose a serious threat to the surrounding environment, and the financial trail left behind has sparked outrage.

Despite the controversy, the couple has already begun a new chapter—reportedly opening a second eco-hotel in Guatemala, far from the icy forests of Sweden where their dream, and reputation, has now unraveled.

Both Swedish and Danish authorities have kept silence on the investigation, citing confidentiality.

