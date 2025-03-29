Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
  • ‘Not How You Speak To Your Close Allies’: Danish Foreign Minister Slams Trump Administration’s ‘Tone’ On Greenland

‘Not How You Speak To Your Close Allies’: Danish Foreign Minister Slams Trump Administration’s ‘Tone’ On Greenland

"Many accusations have been made, and we are open to criticism. But we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered", he said.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has strongly rebuked the Trump administration for its recent criticism of Denmark and Greenland, particularly regarding the US stance on Arctic security and the perceived underinvestment in Greenland, the Associated Press reported on Saturday. In a video posted on social media, Rasmussen expressed disapproval of the “tone” in which the criticism was delivered, stressing Denmark’s commitment to Arctic defence and its openness to further cooperation with the US.

“Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And of course, we are open to criticism. But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies, Rasmussen reportedly said, adding, “And I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies.”

The remarks come in response to comments made by US Vice President JD Vance during his recent visit to Greenland, a trip that was ultimately scaled back after a public uproar from Greenlanders and Danes who felt excluded from the original itinerary, the report stated. Vance, speaking to US troops stationed at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on Friday, accused Denmark of “underinvesting” in Greenland’s security and called for a change in its approach. He further suggested that the US may need to take a more prominent role in the region, even hinting at the possibility of Greenland pursuing independence from Denmark.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance said, according to AP. “You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.”

Vance’s statements have sparked strong reactions from both Greenlandic officials and local residents. Greenland’s parliament has expressed strong opposition to any attempts at “annexation”, and lawmakers recently formed a new coalition government aimed at resisting the Trump administration’s overtures. The coalition, which holds 23 out of 31 seats in the legislature, has made clear its desire to maintain Greenland’s autonomy.

In response to Vance’s criticism, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also defended her country’s efforts, saying Denmark is a “good and strong ally” while pushing back on the claim that it isn’t doing enough for Arctic defence.

In his video, Løkke Rasmussen reminded viewers of the longstanding defense agreement between Denmark and the US, established in 1951, and pointed out that while the American military presence in Greenland had significantly decreased from its Cold War peak, the existing agreement still provides ample opportunity for the US to strengthen its military presence on the island if desired.

“If that is what you wish, then let us discuss it,” Rasmussen reportedly said. “The 1951 agreement offers ample opportunity for the United States to have a much stronger military presence in Greenland.”

