Darryl Nirenberg Will Serve As The Next U.S. Ambassador To Romania: Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced Darryl Nirenberg as the next United States Ambassador to Romania. In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Nirenberg’s four-decade-long career in foreign policy, highlighting his previous role as Counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Donald Trump Truth Social 05.20.25 07:17 PM EST pic.twitter.com/4ULjPyekcC
— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 20, 2025
A graduate of Colgate University and the George Washington University School of Law, Nirenberg has been closely aligned with Trump’s “America First” vision. His appointment signals a continued focus on strengthening military and economic ties with strategic partners in Eastern Europe.
Trump emphasized that Nirenberg will play a key role in promoting U.S. economic and security interests abroad, while also deepening the defense partnership with Romania. The selection of Nirenberg comes at a time when Eastern Europe remains geopolitically significant amid ongoing regional tensions.
“Congratulations Darryl!” Trump concluded in his announcement, underscoring confidence in Nirenberg’s diplomatic mission ahead.
