Alec Ross lauds the NXT event for ‘diversity of the people’ speaking at the conference. Ross said, “We’ve literally gone from a Hungarian minister to an American cowboy. So I’ll be bringing the perspective. We’ve talked a little bit about America and America’s place in innovation.” He further introduces himself, “While I’m an academic and I write books, I come from this sort of cowboy world of entrepreneurship and venture capital.”

Ross started a company in a basement with three buddies without $0.02 to their name and grew it into a global company. “And now I’m focused on supporting other young entrepreneurs around the world, including here in India. And what I want to do is I want to give perspective about some of what I think is about to happen, not looking out science fiction, looking out 20, 25 years,” he added.

‘Data Is The Raw Material Of Today In Tomorrow’s World’: Alec Ross

Speaking about the data in today’s world, Alec said, “But let’s talk about not what people are so focused on necessarily in 2025. But let’s look at 2026 and under arching all of this. When we talk about the raw material of the economy, I can’t help but think that land was the raw material of the agricultural age. Iron was the raw material of the industrial age, and data is the raw material of today in tomorrow’s world.”

“In today’s world, he or she who owned the data, controlled the data, or can harvest meaning from the data are those that are creating the industries and businesses of the future,” added Ross. Alec also stated that he no longer believes there is actually a digital sector anymore but rather believes that all sectors are in fact digital. “All sectors are in fact being transformed by technological forces, the most recent of which is artificial intelligence,” he added.

Alec Talks About Artificial Intelligence

Futurist Alec Ross speaks on Artificial Intelligence, “I am going to dedicate some time to discussing artificial intelligence and breaking down some of what is happening, at least from my perspective as an American. I want to give a couple pieces of data to sort of frame this data-rooted economy just ten years ago.”

He said that in 2015, not a long time ago, ten years ago, there were 15 billion networked devices in the world. These are smartphones. There are laptops, but more significantly for India, they’re the sensors in our supply chains and in our factories.

“Today, just ten years later, that number has gone from 15 billion to 75 billion. From 15 billion to 75 billion in just the last year, the end of February last year to the end of to this period, we’ve gone from 62 billion to 75 billion. And that is not because we’re putting more cell phones in more pockets. It’s because we’re digitizing industries that historically were non-digital, from transportation to agriculture to manufacturing,” he added.

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT plays a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 will bring together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

