Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

David Lammy’s Upcoming China Visit Sparks Call for Human Rights Dialogue Amid Tensions

David Lammy, the UK's Foreign Secretary, is poised to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to China this week

David Lammy’s Upcoming China Visit Sparks Call for Human Rights Dialogue Amid Tensions

David Lammy, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, is poised to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to China this week, a move aimed at mending the strained relationship between the UK and China that has developed under successive Conservative governments. This visit comes amid heightened scrutiny regarding human rights issues and security concerns, particularly regarding China’s treatment of ethnic minorities and political freedoms.

Context of the Diplomatic Visit

Lammy’s trip is part of a broader initiative by the Labour Party to recalibrate the UK’s foreign policy towards China. Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Chancellor, is also scheduled to visit China next year to revive high-level economic dialogues. This rapprochement, however, is fraught with controversy as it coincides with serious allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang and ongoing crackdowns in Hong Kong.

A group of UK parliamentarians, some of whom have faced sanctions from Beijing for their outspoken criticism of China’s human rights record, has urged Lammy to address these pressing issues during his discussions. In a letter sent to the Foreign Secretary on Tuesday, they expressed concern that “Beijing is testing the UK’s resolve [and] seeking to establish new parameters for engagement.”

Urgent Calls for Human Rights Advocacy

The parliamentarians, which include Labour peer Helena Kennedy and prominent Conservative figures like Iain Duncan Smith and Tom Tugendhat, are advocating for Lammy to raise several critical issues. They have specifically requested that he address the cases of political prisoners in Hong Kong, including British citizen Jimmy Lai, and to highlight the “heinous treatment” of the Uyghur community in Xinjiang.

Moreover, they urged Lammy to express “deep concern” over China’s “unilateral alteration of the status quo” in Taiwan, especially following military drills conducted by the Chinese military around the self-ruled island, described as a “stern warning” against any moves toward independence. The geopolitical implications of such tensions are significant, as highlighted in the letter, which warned of a potential $10 trillion impact on the global economy should conflict arise over Taiwan.

Cautious Diplomacy in Action

The urgency of the situation is underscored by reports that the UK Foreign Office has requested a delay in a visit from Tsai Ing-wen, the former President of Taiwan, to avoid aggravating China ahead of Lammy’s trip. Tsai is scheduled to travel to Prague and Brussels as part of her first international tour since leaving office.

The letter from the parliamentarians reflects a growing consensus that the UK must engage with China on its terms, under the leadership of Xi Jinping. “We must engage with China as it really is,” they wrote, emphasizing that the UK’s foreign policy should not prioritize short-term economic gains over long-term resilience and values.

Political Climate and UK-China Relations

In the backdrop of these discussions, the last UK Foreign Secretary to visit China was James Cleverly in August 2023. The UK and US governments have previously accused Chinese state-backed hackers of conducting extensive cyber-attacks targeting various sectors, including politics and journalism.

Labour’s manifesto has pledged a comprehensive audit of the UK-China relationship, including steps to recognize the treatment of the Uyghur minority as genocide. The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, co-chaired by Lady Kennedy and Duncan Smith, remains a vocal critic of Beijing’s policies.

Official Response and Future Directions

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a strategic approach in managing relations with China. “This government will take a consistent, long-term and strategic approach to managing the UK’s relations with China, rooted in UK and global interests,” the spokesperson stated, emphasizing the need for cooperation where possible, competition where necessary, and challenges when required.

As Lammy prepares for his meetings, the call for addressing human rights and political freedoms remains a crucial component of the dialogue, reflecting the complexities of modern diplomacy in an era marked by increasing geopolitical tensions.

ALSO READ: SCO Summit: Jaishankar Meets Mongolian Prime Minister In Pakistan

Filed under

China Visit David Lammy Human Rights Dialogue UK Foreign Secretary
Advertisement

Also Read

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid U.S. Concerns Over Widening Air Assault

Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid U.S. Concerns Over Widening Air Assault

Asian Markets Decline As Chip Stocks Fall, China Remains In Focus

Asian Markets Decline As Chip Stocks Fall, China Remains In Focus

Kamala Harris Targets Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness After Bizarre Campaign Rally Performance

Kamala Harris Targets Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness After Bizarre Campaign Rally Performance

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Entertainment

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch The Show Featuring Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox