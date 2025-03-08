Daylight Saving Time 2025: When Do Clocks Change And Will It End For Good?

There has been ongoing debate about whether daylight saving time should be abolished or made permanent. Former President Donald Trump has recently voiced support for making standard time permanent.

Daylight saving time (DST) is making a comeback, and it’s time to prepare for the annual tradition of adjusting your clocks. While many embrace the extra daylight, others dread losing an hour of sleep. Here’s everything you need to know about daylight saving time in 2025, including when it starts, which states observe it, and the ongoing debate over its future.

When Does Daylight Saving Time Start in 2025?

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, 2025. This means clocks will “spring forward” by one hour, leading to longer daylight hours in the evening. However, it also means losing an hour of sleep overnight a small price to pay for those who enjoy later sunsets.

When Does Daylight Saving Time End?

As of now, daylight saving time is still scheduled to end later in the year. The clocks will “fall back” an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 2, 2025, marking the return to standard time. However, there are growing discussions about making daylight saving time permanent.

Which States Follow Daylight Saving Time?

Not all states and U.S. territories observe daylight saving time. Hawaii and most of Arizona (excluding the Navajo Nation) do not participate in the time change. Additionally, U.S. territories such as American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands remain on standard time year-round.

Is Daylight Saving Time Ending?

There has been ongoing debate about whether daylight saving time should be abolished or made permanent. Former President Donald Trump has recently voiced support for making standard time permanent. In a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, he called for an end to the biannual time change. However, any such change would require approval from Congress, and previous legislative efforts to eliminate DST have faced hurdles.

What to Do Before the Time Change?

Besides adjusting your clocks, daylight saving time is a great opportunity to perform simple home maintenance checks. Here are a few things to do:

Replace batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Reverse the direction of ceiling fans to improve energy efficiency.

Check and replace air filters to maintain good indoor air quality.

Whether you love or hate daylight saving time, it’s a tradition that still affects most Americans. As discussions about its future continue, many are wondering whether 2025 will be one of the last years of clock changes. Until then, mark your calendar for March 9, 2025, and get ready to spring forward once again.

