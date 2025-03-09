Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Daylight Saving Time 2025: When To Change Your Clocks And Why It Still Matters?

Daylight saving time was first introduced in the U.S. with the Standard Time Act of 1918, which established federal oversight of time zones.

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When To Change Your Clocks And Why It Still Matters?


As daylight saving time (DST) approaches, most Americans should prepare to lose an hour of sleep this weekend. On Sunday, March 9, at 2 a.m. local time, clocks will move forward one hour, marking the annual “spring forward” time change. While this shift means a lost hour of rest, it also brings longer daylight hours in the evening, leading to brighter commutes home for many.

The daylight saving period will continue until Sunday, November 2, when clocks will revert to standard time for the winter months. While the time change is widely observed, two states Hawaii and most of Arizona do not participate in daylight saving time. Arizona, due to its desert climate, opts out of the practice, except for the Navajo Nation, which follows the change.

Daylight saving time was first introduced in the U.S. with the Standard Time Act of 1918, which established federal oversight of time zones. Since 1966, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has been responsible for overseeing daylight saving time, citing benefits such as energy conservation and crime reduction as reasons for maintaining the practice.

However, efforts to make daylight saving time permanent have stalled in recent years. Several bills proposing year-round DST have been introduced in Congress, but none have made significant progress. President Donald Trump also voiced support for ending the biannual clock changes, stating in December 2024 that the Republican Party would push to eliminate daylight saving time.

As Americans adjust their clocks this weekend, the debate over whether to continue or abolish daylight saving time remains unresolved. For now, the familiar routine of “springing forward” in March and “falling back” in November continues.

