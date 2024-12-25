Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Deadly Bird Flu Claims Lives Of 20 Wild Cats At Washington Sanctuary

The sanctuary, in Washington, witnessed the killing of 20 wild cats, including a Bengal tiger and bobcats, by a deadly outbreak of bird flu. A fast-spreading virus of bird flu forced the centre to quarantine and take strict measures of biosecurity to curb further losses.

Deadly Bird Flu Claims Lives Of 20 Wild Cats At Washington Sanctuary

A shocking and unprecedented death toll occurred when 20 large felines, consisting of one Bengal tiger, four cougars, one lynx, and four bobcats, died of bird flu at the Wild Felid Advocacy Center in Shelton, Washington. As a sanctuary to several species of wild felids, the facility had experienced significant devastation with the quick spreading of the virus and represents a huge set-back in the animal protection and conservation efforts.

The deaths of the big cats occurred between late November and mid-December, with the center’s director, Mark Mathews, revealing that this was an extraordinary situation. “We’ve never had anything like it; they usually die basically of old age,” Mathews said in an interview with the New York Times. He described the bird flu virus as “a pretty wicked virus,” underlining its rapid and severe impact.

Avian influenza, also called HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza), is sweeping across poultry flocks and other livestock in the United States. It even infected a domestic cat in the region and caused severe illness in a person in Louisiana. The reports reveal that over half of the wild cats of the Wild Felid Advocacy Center were infected with the virus, while 20 big cats were reported dead because of this illness. The sanctuary reported that three cats have recovered, with one remaining in critical condition.

Attempts To ContainVirus

After the bird flu outbreak was confirmed, the sanctuary took immediate steps to contain the virus and to safeguard the remaining animals. Early December saw confirmation by animal health officials of the presence of the virus in the center, resulting in swift quarantine and tight implementation of biosecurity measures. The center worked in tandem with federal, state, and county animal health officials to disinfect the sanctuary and prevent further infections.

Despite these precautions, the virus has been advancing very fast. The center clarified that bird flu is contagious to carnivorous mammals which consume infected birds or their products. Infected cats often show mild symptoms, which quickly deteriorate and can lead to death in 24 hours through pneumonia-like conditions.

The sanctuary, which is not open to the public, is dedicated to figuring out where this virus came from. During its continued efforts, it has disposed of 8,000 pounds of frozen food that it had stocked in freezers, and is cleaning with disinfectants each exhibit. Currently, only 17 cats are left on the campus as the crew continues in its efforts not to have any more casualties.

In addition to the deaths at the sanctuary, avian flu has been confirmed in wild birds throughout Washington state. The state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife has reported numerous infections. In an alarming development, two cougars in another area of the state were found infected with the H5N1 strain of the virus.

National Concerns Over Avian Flu

The case at the Wild Felid Advocacy Center is just one piece of a larger puzzle as bird flu has swept rapidly across the United States this year. In California, the virus has infected a significant portion of the state’s dairy cattle herds, with cows in 645 dairies testing positive for H5N1. Additionally, at a Texas dairy farm, 12 barn cats died after consuming infected raw milk. Health officials in Los Angeles are also investigating three household cats presumed to have bird flu. These cases follow the deaths of two other cats that ingested recalled raw milk.

ALSO READ | Russia’s Christmas Strike: Over 70 Missiles And 100 Drones Hit Ukraine’s Energy Grid

Filed under

Bird flu Washington Sanctuary

Advertisement

Also Read

US Economy Faces Recession Risks As Consumer Confidence Dips Before Trump’s Inauguration

US Economy Faces Recession Risks As Consumer Confidence Dips Before Trump’s Inauguration

Joe Mixon Confronts Ravens Player After He Hits Texans Assistant Coach On Christmas Day Game | WATCH

Joe Mixon Confronts Ravens Player After He Hits Texans Assistant Coach On Christmas Day Game...

Luka Doncic’s Christmas Cut Short Early After THIS Shocking Injury Against Timberwolves

Luka Doncic’s Christmas Cut Short Early After THIS Shocking Injury Against Timberwolves

Fake Maternity Photoshoots: The Latest Trend Among Young Chinese Women

Fake Maternity Photoshoots: The Latest Trend Among Young Chinese Women

‘Sunny Leone’ Listed As Govt Scheme Beneficiary: Fraudsters Are Misusing Data

‘Sunny Leone’ Listed As Govt Scheme Beneficiary: Fraudsters Are Misusing Data

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For

Taylor Swift’s New Ring Dazzles At Chiefs Game—But It’s Not What You Think

Taylor Swift’s New Ring Dazzles At Chiefs Game—But It’s Not What You Think

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In Jaipur?

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As Part Of Justin Baldoni’s Smear Campaign

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As

“India is Making Its Mark Globally,” Boman Irani Shares In Exclusive Interview With NewsX

“India is Making Its Mark Globally,” Boman Irani Shares In Exclusive Interview With NewsX

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox