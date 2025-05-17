Deadly Blast At Palm Springs Fertility Clinic:1 Killed In Suspected ‘Intentional’ Explosion

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased individual, and the motive behind the explosion remains unclear.

An explosion that tore through a fertility clinic in the upscale city of Palm Springs on Saturday has left one person dead and authorities investigating what they believe to be an “intentional act of violence.”

The blast occurred around 11 a.m. near North Indian Canyon Drive and East Tachevah Drive, damaging multiple buildings, including the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills confirmed in a statement that the explosion was likely deliberate, calling it “an intentional act of violence.”

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased individual, and the motive behind the explosion remains unclear. Two law enforcement officials briefed on the situation said the blast may have involved a vehicle, though this has yet to be officially confirmed.

The FBI has dispatched investigators, bomb technicians, and an evidence response team to the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is also assisting with the investigation.

Dr. Maher Abdallah, director of the affected fertility clinic, confirmed that none of his staff were injured. “Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients,” he told The Associated Press. The explosion damaged the clinic’s consultation offices but left the IVF lab and stored embryos unharmed.

Aerial footage revealed a burned-out car in the clinic’s parking lot, suggesting it may have been the source of the blast. The explosion severely damaged the building’s roof and scattered debris across the street.

Eyewitness Rhino Williams, a manager at a nearby hotel, described hearing a powerful boom that shook the area. “I saw a plume of dark gray smoke and the front axle of a burning car,” he said. Williams rushed to the scene to offer help and reported that several nearby buildings, including a liquor store, also sustained damage.

As of Saturday evening, local authorities have cordoned off the area and urged residents to avoid the vicinity as the investigation continues.

