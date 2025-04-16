Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
  Home»
  World»
  • Deadly Bomb Blast In Balochistan Hits Police Vehicle; 3 Killed, 16 Injured

Deadly Bomb Blast In Balochistan Hits Police Vehicle; 3 Killed, 16 Injured

A strong bomb blast hit a vehicle carrying Balochistan Constabulary personnel on Tuesday near Khand Mehsori along Dasht Road, leaving three people dead and 16 others injured. Out of those hurt, four are said to be in critical condition.

A strong bomb blast hit a vehicle carrying Balochistan Constabulary personnel on Tuesday near Khand Mehsori along Dasht Road, leaving three people dead and 16 others injured. Out of those hurt, four are said to be in critical condition.

The attack happened when the security team was heading back after duty. The bomb, according to police, was planted in a motorcycle and triggered remotely. It went off just as the police vehicle was passing by.

Blast Shakes the Area, Rescue Teams Rush In

Right after the explosion, rescue workers and security forces rushed to the scene. The injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals. Those who were badly hurt were shifted to the trauma centre at Civil Hospital Quetta, where emergency services had already been put on alert to handle the crisis.

Police and other law enforcement teams reached the spot shortly after the incident. They sealed off the area and began collecting evidence to figure out who was behind the attack.

Top Officials React with Anger and Grief

Balochistan’s Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, condemned the attack and said he was deeply saddened by the loss.
“The cowardly terrorists behind this act will not escape justice,” he said.
He promised that such attacks won’t shake the morale of the security forces.
“Such attacks will never break the spirit of our security forces,” he added.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the bombing. Both of them shared their condolences in separate statements and mourned the loss of the brave personnel.

They prayed for the departed souls and also wished a speedy recovery for the injured. President Zardari said the nation was fully united against terrorism and determined to wipe it out completely.

PM Shehbaz Sends Out a Strong Message

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked officials to make sure all the injured were given the best medical care right away. He didn’t hold back in warning those behind the violence.

“We will thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists, who are enemies of humanity. Our war against terrorists will continue until the scourge of terrorism is completely eradicated from the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Violence in Balochistan Continues

This is not the first time Balochistan has seen such bloodshed. The province has been facing bomb blasts, militant attacks, and insurgent violence for years. Security forces and civilians have often been the target.

Tuesday’s blast is yet another reminder of how serious the situation remains, especially for those serving in the field and trying to keep the peace.

Security agencies have started investigating the blast. They’re trying to find out which group or individuals were behind it. Experts believe the use of a remote-controlled bomb shows it was a well-planned attack.

