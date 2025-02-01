Deadly Clashes In Balochistan: 18 Paramilitary Soldiers, 24 Militants Killed

18 paramilitary soldiers and 24 militants killed in clashes in Balochistan. Pakistan’s military dismantled roadblocks as militants attacked. PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the violence.

Eighteen paramilitary soldiers and 24 militants were killed in intense clashes in south-western Pakistan, according to a statement released by the military’s media wing on Saturday. The deadly confrontation occurred in the troubled Balochistan province, where militants attempted to set up roadblocks overnight.

The Pakistani military reported that the majority of casualties took place as security forces worked to dismantle the roadblocks. Following the initial conflict, additional “clearance operations” were carried out on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of 11 militants. However, the statement did not specify which group the militants belonged to.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the security forces. Balochistan, a mineral-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan, has long been a hotspot for violence, with separatist ethnic Baloch groups and Islamist militants frequently carrying out attacks.

Ongoing Violence in Balochistan

This latest attack is part of a broader pattern of violence in the region. On Tuesday, Pakistani security forces successfully repelled an attempt by Islamist militants to overrun a security post near the Afghanistan border using an explosive-laden vehicle.

In August, a wave of separatist militant attacks in Balochistan resulted in at least 73 fatalities. The coordinated assaults targeted police stations, railway lines, and highways, prompting security forces to launch retaliatory operations.

Balochistan remains a volatile region, with frequent clashes between security forces and militant groups. The ongoing insurgency, driven by demands for autonomy and control over local resources, continues to fuel tensions. Authorities remain on high alert as security operations intensify to curb militant activities.

