Deadly Clashes In Islamabad: Protests For Imran Khan’s Release Leave 6 Dead

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a message from prison to his party members, urging them to “fight till the end” and vowing not to back down until their demands are met. Khan expressed solidarity with his supporters staging protests for his release, calling their actions a stand for “true freedom.”

Deadly Clashes in Islamabad

Violent clashes between Khan’s supporters and security forces in Islamabad have left at least six people dead, including four paramilitary soldiers. The protests, organized by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), escalated as demonstrators demanded his release.

Reports indicate security forces and protesters engaged in violent confrontations, with vehicles reportedly ramming into personnel. PM Shehbaz Sharif blamed the protesters for the deaths of security personnel, describing the unrest as “extremism” aimed at achieving “evil political designs.”

PTI Denies Allegations of Aggression

PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari stated that two protesters also lost their lives, with one reportedly shot and another run over by a vehicle. However, these claims remain unverified. The party rejected allegations of violence against security forces, emphasizing that their protests remain focused on justice and Khan’s release.

Amnesty International criticized the government for issuing “shoot-on-sight” orders, urging officials to protect the protesters’ rights. The NGO described the directive as excessive, granting undue authority to the military.

Khan’s Message to Protesters

Khan addressed his supporters on social media, praising their courage and urging them to remain peaceful and united. He accused security forces of targeting PTI workers on instructions from officials and reaffirmed his commitment to his cause, stating, “Do what you have to do, I will not back down from my position.”

He called the protests a struggle for “Pakistan’s survival and true freedom,” urging his supporters to stand firm until their demands are met.

Protests Led by Key PTI Figures

The unrest followed a rally led by Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and close aide Ali Amin Gandapur. PTI announced plans for a sit-in outside parliament until their demands are addressed.

Government Response and Security Measures

The interior ministry confirmed deploying the military in Islamabad’s red zone to safeguard diplomatic missions. A curfew has been imposed in the capital to curb further violence.

PM Sharif warned that continued unrest would push law enforcement to its “limits of restraint.” Meanwhile, Khan’s supporters maintain their resolve, calling for his immediate release and rejecting the allegations of violence leveled against them.