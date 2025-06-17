Live Tv
Deadly Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Kills 15, Injures 116 Amid G7 Summit

Deadly Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Kills 15, Injures 116 Amid G7 Summit

Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv killed 15 and injured 116 in one of the deadliest attacks in months, devastating residential buildings overnight. The assault coincided with the G7 Summit, where Zelenskyy is set to urge global leaders for stronger support.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 14:14:22 IST

UPDATE:  A nighttime missile and drone attack by Russia on Ukraine has left at least 15 people dead and 116 injured while they slept, according to local officials. The assault primarily targeted the capital, Kyiv.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s City Military Administration, reported that 14 people were killed and 99 wounded as blasts rocked the city for several hours. A nine-story residential building was reduced to rubble, destroying numerous apartments. Emergency crews are working at the scene to pull survivors from the debris.

The strike, among the deadliest in recent months, targeted residential buildings while people were asleep, levelling parts of a nine-story apartment block and damaging dozens of homes.

Odesa Hit by Drone Attack, Adds to Rising Civilian Toll

In a separate attack, Russian drones targeted Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa, killing one person and wounding 17 more. Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, confirmed the casualties as emergency response teams scrambled to assist survivors and clear debris.

Zelenskyy Slams Russia’s Escalation: “Most Terrifying Strike on Kyiv”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as “one of the most terrifying strikes on Kyiv.” According to him, over 440 drones and 32 missiles were launched across Ukraine overnight.

He condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming he continues the war simply because “he can afford to.”

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko revealed that a U.S. citizen was among those killed after being struck by missile shrapnel. He added that a total of 27 locations in Kyiv were hit during the nearly nine-hour-long assault.

Over 2,000 emergency personnel were deployed across the city for rescue and recovery efforts.

Residential Building Destroyed by Ballistic Missile

One residential block suffered complete destruction after being hit by a ballistic missile. Thirty apartments were flattened, and the building sustained damage from the top floor down to the basement, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Olena Lapyshniak, 49, a resident of one of the destroyed buildings, shared her terrifying experience. She described hearing a whistling sound followed by two massive explosions that shattered her windows and doors. “It’s horrible when people just die at night,” she said. “There was no military target here.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko confirmed that fires broke out in multiple districts, including Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi, due to falling debris from intercepted drones. Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down several incoming threats, though not all were stopped.

The attack coincided with the ongoing G7 Summit in Canada, where President Zelenskyy was scheduled to attend and meet with world leaders. Canada, this year’s host, extended the invitation to Zelenskyy to address growing concerns over the escalating war.

