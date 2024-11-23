Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Deadly Sectarian Violence Erupts In Kurram: 15 Dead, 25 Injured In New Clashes

Police in Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan said that at least 15 people have been killed and at least 25 people injured in fresh sectarian clashes, two days after attack on passenger vehicles, local media reported on Saturday.

Deadly Sectarian Violence Erupts In Kurram: 15 Dead, 25 Injured In New Clashes

Police in Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan said that at least 15 people have been killed and at least 25 people injured in fresh sectarian clashes, two days after attack on passenger vehicles, local media reported on Saturday.

Samaa TV reported that violence escalated in Lower Kurram as rival groups exchanged fire with heavy and automatic weapons.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, educational institutions across Kurram district have been closed for the day and authorities have urged residents to stay indoors as tensions remain high.

The ‘Dawn’ news outlet cited police sources to report that clashes erupted when Bushehra tribesmen started establishing bunkers on the lands of Ahmadzai tribals. They said people of Central Kurram also started firing in Baleshkhel area with heavy and automatic weapons following the incident.

The sources said one person was killed on Friday night and four died on Sunday while several others were injured in the fighting.

More than 42 people were killed and 29 others injured when heavily-armed militants ambushed several vehicles carrying passengers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district on November 21, police and local officials were cited by The Nation.

The ‘Dawn’ publication in a report on November 22 cited Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsood as saying that a convoy, consisting of approximately 200 vehicles, was travelling from Parachinar to Peshawar when it was ambushed by gunmen.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the massacre in a district of Pakistan known for ongoing sectarian violence between heavily armed Shia and Sunni Muslim tribes, as reported by the Dawn.

According to police, the attack occurred in Ochat area of Lower Kurram. The militants hiding in mountains targeted the vehicles with automatic weapons, the Nation reported.

Authorities in Kurram attribute the recent outbreak of violence to a land dispute, which has fueled weeks of armed clashes and resulted in the deaths of over 100 people between August and

October. Previously in July this year, deadly clashes sparked over a ‘land dispute’ between two tribes in the Kurram district ended after six days of deadly warfare.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner said security forces personnel have been deployed in the area. According to the police, Parachinar, Peshawar highway is closed to all traffic for the seventh day due to which farmers, travelers, and traders are facing difficulties.

Heavy police and security deployment ensured in the troubled area while normal life has come to a standstill due to the tense situation.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Becomes Richest Person In History But This Indian Billionaire Is Also Competing To Become A Trillionaire

Filed under

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sectarian clashes Kurram district violence Kurram tribal conflict land dispute Pakistan sectarian violence
Advertisement

Also Read

Mahim Assembly Seat 2024: A Historic Battleground For Shiv Sena And MNS

Mahim Assembly Seat 2024: A Historic Battleground For Shiv Sena And MNS

Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Govt Can’t Be Run from Home’

Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Govt Can’t Be Run from Home’

BJP Dominates Rajasthan Bypolls, Wins Five Seats, Leaving Congress Behind

BJP Dominates Rajasthan Bypolls, Wins Five Seats, Leaving Congress Behind

How RSS Helped BJP-Led Mahayuti Win Big In Maharashtra

How RSS Helped BJP-Led Mahayuti Win Big In Maharashtra

From Millions Of Followers To Just 103 Votes: Ajaz Khan’s Political Debacle

From Millions Of Followers To Just 103 Votes: Ajaz Khan’s Political Debacle

Entertainment

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By Hotel Staff

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox