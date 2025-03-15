Deadly Tornadoes Kill 13 In Missouri And Arkansas As Storm System Threatens 20 States, More Severe Weather Expected

A deadly storm system killed 13 in Missouri and Arkansas, leaving 300,000 without power. Severe tornadoes, 80 mph winds, and wildfires threaten 20 states this weekend.

A massive and deadly storm system is wreaking havoc across multiple U.S. states, leaving at least 13 people dead in Missouri and Arkansas and causing widespread destruction. The storm, which triggered violent tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, and wildfires, continues to threaten 20 states across the Mississippi Valley and the South this weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings for long-track tornadoes, some of which could be extremely powerful. Overnight, 23 tornadoes were reported across Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, and Mississippi, while winds reaching 80 mph have caused widespread damage from Missouri to Wisconsin.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Deadly Tornadoes Leave Trail of Destruction

Authorities confirmed ten fatalities in Missouri, with deaths reported in Ozark, Butler, Wayne, and Jefferson counties. In Arkansas, three people were killed in Independence County, according to emergency officials. Additionally, at least 29 people have been injured across eight Arkansas counties.

Power outages have also surged, with nearly 300,000 customers left in the dark across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Texas, and Arkansas, according to PowerOutage.us.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

High-Risk Tornado Threat for the South

The storm’s next target is the Mississippi Valley and the southern states, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare high-risk warning for Mississippi and Alabama.

A tornado watch has been issued for Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. Forecasters warn that Hattiesburg, Jackson, Tuscaloosa, and Birmingham could experience violent tornadoes by Saturday evening.

A new tornado watch has also been issued for parts of the South, including Shreveport (Louisiana), Greenville (South Carolina), Alexandria (Louisiana), and Tupelo (Mississippi), until 1 p.m. CT.

In Butler County, Missouri, emergency responders are still assessing the damage. The Black River Coliseum has been opened as a shelter, and multiple people are receiving treatment for injuries at nearby hospitals. Officials believe daylight will provide a clearer picture of the extent of the devastation.

Weakened Storm System to Impact the East Coast

As the storm moves eastward, the severity is expected to decrease on Sunday. However, residents along the East Coast, including Florida and the Mid-Atlantic, could still experience damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. The Northeast will likely see heavy rainfall and strong winds overnight into Monday.

This powerful storm system is also fueling wildfires, with red flag warnings issued across the Plains, intensifying fire risks in Texas and Oklahoma.

Authorities urge residents in high-risk areas to remain on high alert, follow local weather updates, and seek shelter immediately if tornado warnings are issued.

ALSO READ: Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes Viral