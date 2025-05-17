Deadly Tornadoes Kill 23 Across US As Kentucky Faces Worst Impact

The National Weather Service (NWS) has not yet confirmed the tornado's strength, but meteorologists believe it was highly likely one struck the area.

A powerful storm system swept through the Midwest and Southern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 23 people across Kentucky, Missouri, and Virginia, and leaving hundreds displaced as homes were reduced to rubble. Kentucky alone reported 14 fatalities, with Laurel County bearing the brunt after a tornado touched down, causing catastrophic damage.

In a chilling account, Chris Cromer, a Laurel County resident, recalled how he and his wife “felt the vibration of the tornado” moments before it tore through their neighborhood. “We could hear and feel it coming,” said Cromer, who narrowly escaped with his family and pet dog by sheltering in a relative’s crawlspace. “It’s one of those things you see on the news and never expect to live through.”

The Sunshine Hills neighborhood was among the hardest hit, with homes completely flattened and vehicles tossed like toys. Emergency crews worked through the night, pulling survivors from debris and setting up shelters, while Governor Andy Beshear warned that the death toll may still rise.

Yet to confirm tornado’s strength

The National Weather Service (NWS) has not yet confirmed the tornado’s strength, but meteorologists believe it was highly likely one struck the area. London Mayor Randall Weddle described the devastation as life-altering. “Lives have been changed forever here tonight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Missouri saw its own share of tragedy. In St. Louis, five people were confirmed dead, 38 injured, and over 5,000 homes damaged after a tornado possibly touched down in the Clayton area. The Centennial Christian Church partially collapsed during a service, claiming the life of Patricia Penelton, a beloved choir member and volunteer.

Elsewhere in Missouri’s Scott County, another tornado left two people dead and several others injured. In northern Virginia, two more deaths were reported due to storm-related incidents.

The extreme weather event also brought unusual conditions to other states. Illinois, particularly Chicago, experienced its first-ever dust storm warning. In Texas, a punishing heat wave added to the weather chaos.

Friday’s deadly tornado outbreak marks another grim chapter in Kentucky’s recent history of natural disasters. In the past three years alone, the state has endured multiple devastating tornadoes and floods, including the 2021 tornadoes that killed 81 people and historic floods in eastern Kentucky that claimed dozens of lives.

According to weather experts, tornado activity is shifting east from traditional “Tornado Alley” to the densely populated Mid-South, making preparedness even more urgent in these regions.

