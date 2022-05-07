The explosion at the Saratoga hotel in Cuba's Havana on Friday has so far claimed the lives of eighteen people, including a pregnant woman and a child.

A powerful explosion at the Saratoga hotel in Cuba’s Havana on Friday has so far claimed the lives of eighteen people, including a pregnant woman and a child, informed the Cuban presidential administration on Saturday.

The administration said in a statement, “Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked friendly countries for the solidarity shown in the face of the Saratoga Hotel accident. According to preliminary figures announced at the meeting, 18 people were killed, including a pregnant woman and child.”

The Cuban authorities had earlier in the day reported nine dead and 40 injured among the casualties as a result of the explosion.