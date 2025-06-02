Death Toll in Nigerian Floods Rises to at Least 200 as Rescue Efforts End

The death toll from flooding in Mokwa, a major trading hub in Nigeria’s north-central Niger state, has reportedly risen to at least 200.

The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Mokwa, a major trading and transportation hub in Nigeria’s north-central Niger state, has risen to at least 200, The Associated Press reported on Sunday, quoting a local official. The floods were triggered by intense predawn rainfall early Thursday that overwhelmed the town, located nearly 380 kilometers (236 miles) west of Abuja.

Rescue Operations Halted Amid Grim Weather Forecast

Musa Kimboku, deputy chairman of Mokwa Local Government, told The Associated Press that rescue efforts have been called off, as authorities believe no survivors remain. “To prevent the outbreak of disease, officials are currently exhuming bodies buried beneath the rubble,” Kimboku reportedly said.

Ibrahim Audu Husseini, spokesperson for Niger State emergency services, reportedly said that 11 people were injured and more than 3,000 displaced by the disaster. “At least 500 households across three communities were affected by the sudden and intense flood that built rapidly in about five hours,” he said, per AP.

Infrastructure Damage Worsens Crisis

The flooding left many roofs barely visible as residents struggled waist-deep in water, attempting to salvage belongings and assist others. Two roads were washed away, and two bridges collapsed, further hampering relief efforts, Husseini further told AP.

In a statement on Friday night, President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences to the victims and their families. He said he had “directed the activation of an emergency response to support victims and accelerate recovery.”

Climate Challenges Adding to Flood Risks

Flooding is common during Nigeria’s wet season, but this event has been especially deadly. Northern Nigerian communities face prolonged dry spells followed by intense rainfall, a pattern worsened by climate change. Mokwa, near the banks of the River Niger, is a farming region unaccustomed to such severe flooding.

“The villagers are not used to such flooding,” AP quoted community leader Aliki Musa as saying.

Jibril Muregi, chairman of the Mokwa local government area, told local news outlet Premium Times that “construction of flood-control works was long overdue,” pointing toward infrastructure shortcomings that may have contributed to the disaster.

