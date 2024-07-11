Deaths Of Civilians Is Unacceptable Both In Gaza And Ukraine: PM Modi Urges Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for “dialogue and diplomacy” to resolve global conflicts, especially the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“This is not the time for war,” PM Modi stated during a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna.

After discussions with Chancellor Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery, PM Modi added, “We cannot solve problems through war. Killing innocent people is unacceptable anywhere. India and Austria stress the importance of dialogue and diplomacy and are ready to help in any way needed.”

Chancellor Nehammer agreed with PM Modi, noting the strong bond between Austria and India, which began in the 1950s. He mentioned, “India assisted Austria during the negotiations of the Austrian State Treaty in 1955. Both countries share concerns over the current geopolitical situation.”

Chancellor Nehammer also shared that their discussions included the Russian war against Ukraine, understanding India’s perspective, and addressing European concerns. The conflict in the Middle East was also a major topic, along with the positive aspects of India-Austria cooperation.

In a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi expressed his sorrow over the killing of innocent children, highlighting the tragedy of a recent strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.