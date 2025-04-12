“Deaths Required By Our Religion”: Afghan Court Defends Public Executions

Public executions were a hallmark of the Taliban’s original rule between 1996 and 2001, and they have again become a visible part of the group’s governance since their return to power.

Afghanistan’s Supreme Court has pushed back against criticism from the United Nations over the Taliban’s recent use of capital punishment. This comes just a day after four men convicted of murder were executed in front of large crowds across multiple provinces.

The executions, which took place in public venues such as sports stadiums in Badghis, Nimroz, and Farah, bring the total number of people put to death under Taliban rule to ten since 2021, according to AFP data.

Taliban’s Ideology and Public Punishment

Public executions were a hallmark of the Taliban’s original rule between 1996 and 2001, and they have again become a visible part of the group’s governance since their return to power.

Abdul Rahim Rashid, spokesperson for the Supreme Court, defended the actions by citing religious law.

“Retribution had been carried out based on the clear and apparent orders of sharia (Islamic law), reliable witnesses, and confessions by the murderers,” he stated.

He dismissed the UN’s condemnation of the executions, which described them as “fundamentally irreconcilable with human dignity and the right to life,” calling that assessment “unfair and surprising.”

According to Rashid, the executed individuals were responsible for the loss of innocent lives, and their punishment reflected both religious obligation and public demand.

“Their deaths were required by our religion, our sharia system and the demand of our public,” he said.

“Islam is a just religion and we are obliged to follow it, no outsider has the right to interfere in our sharia law, religion and justice.”

International Backlash and Calls for Change

The UN expressed deep concern over the killings, describing the events as appalling.

“We urge the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to place a moratorium on the use of the death penalty, with a view to ultimately abolishing it,” it posted on social media platform X.

Human rights advocates also voiced alarm over the executions.

Human Rights Watch called them “deeply disturbing” and said they “represent grave violations of international human rights law.”

Fereshta Abbasi, a researcher for HRW focused on Afghanistan, stressed the need for international accountability.

“This is a reminder for the international community, in particular the UN Human Rights Council, to immediately establish an independent accountability mechanism for Afghanistan so the perpetrators of these unlawful practices could be held accountable,” she told AFP.

Continuing Tensions Between Domestic Law and Global Standards

The Taliban’s rigid interpretation of Islamic law continues to place them at odds with the wider international community.

While they justify their use of capital punishment as a reflection of justice rooted in their beliefs and societal expectations, critics argue the practice violates fundamental human rights.

As the gap widens between Afghanistan’s current rulers and global legal norms, the debate over justice, sovereignty, and accountability is only becoming more intense.

