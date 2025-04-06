‘Deep Deficit With My Wife’: Obama’s Shocking Confession About His Marriage With Michelle

Obama admitted that his presidency (2009–2017) strained their marriage, with Michelle managing parenting duties alone while he focused on political commitments.

Former US President Barack Obama has opened up about the challenges he and his wife, Michelle Obama, faced in their marriage, particularly during and after his time in the White House. Speaking during an interview at Hamilton College, Obama described being in a “deep deficit” with Michelle and how he is now making efforts to reconnect with her.

“I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I’ve been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” Obama, 63, revealed during the candid conversation with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper.

Obama acknowledged that the intense demands of his eight-year presidency (2009â€“2017) strained their relationship. The former First Lady shouldered much of the parenting duties, raising daughters Sasha and Malia, while Barack was frequently away due to political commitments.

This isn’t the first time the Obamas have been vocal about the ups and downs of their relationship. Michelle, in a 2022 interview on Revolt TV, had remarked, “There were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband.” Her frankness struck a chord with many couples worldwide.

Amid the renewed interest in their relationship, rumours of an impending divorce have swirled, especially after Barack was seen attending major events, including former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, without Michelle by his side. Speculation intensified with unverified claims linking Obama to Friends star Jennifer Aniston, though no credible evidence has surfaced.

Despite the gossip, the Obamas appear to be presenting a united front. They posted affectionate selfies and exchanged loving messages on Valentine’s Day, subtly shutting down the noise.

In the same interview, Obama also touched on his post-presidency projects, including working on the second volume of his memoir, a follow-up to A Promised Land, published in 2020. “It’s like writing 50 term papers,” he joked, adding that while the process is exhausting, he enjoys the satisfaction of a finished product.

Astrologers have also weighed in on the couple’s future. In a recent interview, renowned astrologer Amy Tripp suggested that July or August 2025 might bring “major changes” in their lives based on their natal charts, hinting at a possible rocky period.

Barack and Michelle Obama, who first met at a law firm in the late 1980s and married in 1992, remain one of the world’s most admired power couples.

