A new report reveals that the AI dismisses claims of human rights abuses in Xinjiang as "slander," aligning with the Chinese government's official stance.

The rapid rise of China’s DeepSeek AI has sparked global security concerns, with regulators scrutinizing its data practices and censorship tendencies. DeepSeek, a low-cost artificial intelligence chatbot developed by a Chinese startup, has gained immense popularity worldwide, amassing over three million downloads. However, its widespread adoption has led to bans in countries like Italy and Australia, with privacy watchdogs in Ireland, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands also raising concerns about data security.

One of the most alarming accusations against DeepSeek AI is its alleged role in covering up the Uyghur genocide. When asked whether Uyghurs are facing genocide, the chatbot dismissed the claim as “severe slander” and “completely unfounded,” reiterating China’s official stance that human rights concerns in Xinjiang are foreign interference.

Human Rights Advocates Call Out AI Misinformation

Rahima Mahmut, a Uyghur activist who fled China in 2000, condemned the chatbot’s response, warning that the Chinese government is using AI to manipulate public perception. Mahmut, who has not heard from her family in eight years and recently learned that her brother was detained in a mass internment camp, expressed deep concern over the growing use of AI to erase the plight of Uyghurs from history.

“The Chinese government is trying to erase the Uyghur people by employing AI to mislead the public,” Mahmut told The Independent. Her fears are shared by other human rights organizations, which have documented China’s aggressive censorship efforts, particularly regarding Xinjiang.

Global Scrutiny Over China’s AI Regulation

The controversy surrounding DeepSeek AI highlights broader concerns about China’s growing influence in artificial intelligence. As AI tools become more integrated into everyday life, the potential for misinformation and state-sponsored propaganda raises serious ethical questions. Governments and regulators worldwide are now examining the risks posed by Chinese AI companies and their impact on global information security.

While DeepSeek AI presents itself as a “world-leading AI assistant,” its failure to acknowledge widely reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang has intensified debates over AI governance and the responsibilities of tech companies. With mounting evidence of China’s repression of Uyghurs, activists warn that AI should not become another tool for authoritarian control and historical erasure.

What Is Uyghur Genocide?

The Chinese government has been accused of committing crimes against humanity and possibly genocide against the Uyghur population and other mostly-Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang. Human rights organizations believe over one million Uyghurs have been forcibly detained in so-called “re-education camps,” with many subjected to harsh imprisonment. Reports, including leaked police files, have detailed China’s use of surveillance, forced labor, and systematic repression to suppress the Uyghur community. The U.S. and several other countries have accused China of genocide in the region.

