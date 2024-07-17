Delegate Honors Donald Trump With Fake Ear Bandage Sparks Buzz At RNC!

During the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, an Arizona delegate drew attention by wearing a fake bandage on his right ear. The unusual accessory was inspired by former President Donald Trump, who sported a real bandage after surviving an assassination attempt just days before.

In a sea of red “Make America Great Again” hats, several attendees showcased their loyalty to Trump by donning makeshift bandages on their ears. This new fashion statement emerged after Trump appeared at the convention with a bandaged ear, a stark reminder of the attack he endured.

Joe Neglia, a 63-year-old delegate from Tempe, Arizona, proudly wore the prop on his ear. He described it as “the newest fashion trend” and shared that he fashioned the fake bandage while on the bus to the convention’s second day. “It’s just in sympathy with Donald Trump,” Neglia told The Guardian. “I saw that man get shot; I thought that man has almost given his life for his country; he deserves some respect for that.”

Trump’s appearance at the RNC was his first public outing since the shooting incident during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The assassination attempt resulted in Trump’s right ear being grazed by a bullet, leaving one spectator, Corey Comperatore, dead and two others injured.

The attack has significantly galvanized the Republican base at the convention. Many speakers attributed Trump’s survival to divine intervention, and chants of “fight, fight, fight” echoed through the convention hall, echoing Trump’s own defiant response moments after the shooting.

Neglia’s gesture, along with those of other attendees, underscored the deep support and admiration for Trump among his followers, who continue to rally behind him despite the recent violence.

