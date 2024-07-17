Delegation of Shizouka prefecture, Japan visit Gujarat

A delegation of 18 members from Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. The delegation was headed by Atsuyuki Rachi, a member of the Shizuoka Prefectural Assembly of Japan and Secretary General of the India-Japan Friendship Parliamentary League of the Assembly.

During the courtesy call meeting with the Chief Minister, the Japanese delegation discussed the longstanding relations between the two countries, emphasizing education, research, tourism, culture, and commercial ties with Gujarat. The Shizuoka region is renowned as Japan’s fourth most significant ‘Made in Japan’ industry hub, particularly noted for automobile giants like Suzuki, Yamaha, Honda, and Toyota.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel warmly welcomed the delegation, highlighting the advancing India-Japan relations under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, likening them to trusted friends. He expressed confidence in Gujarat’s role in furthering these bilateral relations, aligning ‘Make in India’ with Japan’s ‘Made in Japan’ commitment to environmental sustainability and high-quality products under the Zero Defect-Zero Effect mantra.

Must Read: Ohio Police Shoot and Kill Knife-Wielding Man Near Republican National Convention Days After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Emphasizing a conducive environment for Japanese industries in Gujarat, the CM assured proactive government support to ensure seamless operations and sustained progress in Indo-Japan relations. He commended Japan’s cooperation and contributions as a partner country in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Atsuyuki Rachi, head of the delegation, extended an invitation to CM Bhupendra Patel to visit Japan and Shizuoka Prefecture. He mentioned the region’s Governor’s interest in visiting India and Gujarat soon, expressing readiness to sign an MOU in trade and industry to enhance Gujarat-Shizuoka relations.

(Aside from the headline, This report is generated from the ANI news service. NewsX holds no responsibility for its content)

Also Read: Elon Musk Relocates SpaceX and X Headquarters to Texas Amid California Controversies