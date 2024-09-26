Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi Court Grants Yasin Bhatkal Virtual Meeting With Ailing Mother

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday allowed Yasin Bhatkal, a notorious terrorist and one of the founders of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), to have a video conference (VC) meeting with his ailing mother.

Delhi Court Grants Yasin Bhatkal Virtual Meeting With Ailing Mother

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday allowed Yasin Bhatkal, a notorious terrorist and one of the founders of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), to have a video conference (VC) meeting with his ailing mother. Bhatkal had originally sought permission for custody parole to meet his mother in person; however, the court granted the meeting via video conferencing instead.

While passing the order, the Additional Sessions Judge, Dr Hardeep Kaur, directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to allow Yasin Bhatkal to interact with his ailing mother through video conferencing, but only as a one-time allowance. The court further instructed that Bhatkal must communicate with his mother in Hindi only. Additionally, for security reasons, the court granted the Jail Superintendent the liberty to record the communication if deemed necessary, said the court.

Legal Representation for Bhatkal

Advocate MS Khan and other counsel advocates Qausar Khan, Prashant Prakash, and Rahul Sahani appeared for Yasin Bhatkal in the matter. Yasin Bhatkal, a convicted terrorist and one of the founding members of the Indian Mujahideen, has sought custody parole from Delhi’s Patiala House Court. Currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, Delhi, Bhatkal has requested parole to attend to his ailing mother, who has recently undergone cardiac surgery.

READ MORE: Bengaluru Murder: Suspect Found Dead In Odisha With Note

Background on Yasin Bhatkal

Yasin Bhatkal, who was sentenced to death by a Hyderabad court in 2016 for his involvement in multiple terror attacks, has cited his mother’s critical condition following heart surgery as the reason for his request. In his plea, Bhatkal referenced Para 1203 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, which outlines the circumstances under which custody parole can be granted. These include, death of a family member, marriage of a family member, serious illness of a family member, and any other emergency circumstance subject to the approval of the DIG (Range) of prisons.

The Indian Mujahideen and Bhatkal’s Criminal Activities

Syed Mohammed Ahmed Zarar Siddibappa, commonly known as Yasin Bhatkal (born on 15 January 1983), is a convicted Islamist terrorist and one of the co-founders and leaders of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), a proscribed terrorist organisation. The Indian Mujahideen was founded around 2005 by Yasin Bhatkal, along with Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal (who are brothers, though not related to Yasin), among others.

Under Yasin Bhatkal’s leadership, the group has been responsible for several deadly terrorist attacks across India. Yasin Bhatkal’s actions led to the deaths of many civilians, and he was eventually captured in 2013. He was sentenced to death by a Hyderabad court in 2016 for his role in orchestrating several terrorist attacks. His involvement with the Indian Mujahideen made him one of India’s most wanted criminals before his arrest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: ‘River Of Corruption Cleaned By Modi,’ Says Amit Shah In J&K

Filed under

delhi court Indian Mujahideen Yasin Bhatkal

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox