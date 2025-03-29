Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Delta Air Lines Jet Almost Collides With US Air Force Fighter Over Washington, DC

A Delta Airlines flight narrowly escaped disaster when it came within 500 feet of a speeding US Air Force jet near Washington, DC. The FAA has launched an investigation into the alarming close call.

A Delta Airlines commercial flight narrowly avoided a collision with a US Air Force jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday, just weeks after a fatal crash in the region.

Terrifying Near-Miss!

The near-miss occurred shortly after the Delta flight departed from the airport at 3:15 p.m. local time (7:17 p.m. UK). The cockpit’s warning alarms sounded, alerting pilots to an imminent risk of collision with another aircraft.

The commercial jet was flying south of Washington, DC, over Alexandria, Virginia, when a US Air Force jet, traveling at 350 miles per hour, passed dangerously close. According to a CNN report, the two aircraft came within approximately 500 feet of each other.

The incident follows a deadly collision two months earlier between a commercial flight and a Black Hawk helicopter, which resulted in the deaths of all 67 people on board. That crash was the deadliest in the United States since 2001.

Delta Pilot’s Audio Reveals Alarming Close Call

In recorded audio from the air traffic control website LiveATC.net, the Delta pilot can be heard inquiring about the near miss:

“On that departure … was there an actual aircraft about 500 feet below us as we came off of DCA?”

An air traffic controller confirmed the alarming proximity, replying: “Delta 2983, affirmative.”

The pilot then referenced a warning received from the plane’s Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), which provides critical guidance on evasive maneuvers when another aircraft is too close.

The Air Force jet involved in the incident was operating from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

FAA Investigating the Delta Plane Incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an official investigation into the near collision.

In a statement to USA Today, the FAA confirmed the sequence of events: “Delta Air Lines Flight 2983 was cleared for takeoff at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 3:15 p.m. local time on Friday, March 28, while four US Air Force T-38 Talons were inbound to Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover.

“The Delta aircraft received an onboard alert that another aircraft was nearby. Air traffic controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft.”

Delta Airlines acknowledged the incident and commended its flight crew for their swift actions.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant stated. “That’s why the flight crew followed procedures to maneuver the aircraft as instructed.”

Growing Concerns Over DC Airspace Congestion

This latest near-collision has reignited concerns over airspace congestion around Washington, DC, an issue that has been debated for years.

In January, a commercial plane and a military helicopter collided midair over the Potomac River near Washington as the plane was preparing to land. The helicopter crew had been testing night vision goggles during a training flight and had exceeded height restrictions at the time of the crash.

Also Read: Elon Musk Sells Social Media Platform X To His Own Startup xAI In $33 Billion Deal: What It Means

