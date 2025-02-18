Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Delta Airline Horrific Crash On Cam: Scary Visuals Show Passengers Escaping The Wreckage After Plane Flips With 80 On Board

Delta Airline Horrific Crash On Cam: Scary Visuals Show Passengers Escaping The Wreckage After Plane Flips With 80 On Board

The aircraft, Endeavor Air Flight 4819, was a CRJ-900 jet that had taken off from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was landing in Toronto, Canada’s largest city.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delta Airline Horrific Crash On Cam: Scary Visuals Show Passengers Escaping The Wreckage After Plane Flips With 80 On Board

Delta Plane Crash


A Delta Air Lines jet carrying 80 passengers and crew crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, overturning upon impact. The incident resulted in at least 17 injuries, but no fatalities were reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Flight Details and Crash Overview

The aircraft, Endeavor Air Flight 4819, was a CRJ-900 jet that had taken off from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was landing in Toronto, Canada’s largest city. Onboard were 76 passengers and four crew members, as confirmed by the airline.

According to paramedic services, 17 people sustained injuries, with three individuals in critical condition:

A child
A man in his 60s
A woman in her 40s

Delta Air Lines, however, reported 18 injuries in total.

Emergency teams acted swiftly, with fire crews spraying the aircraft and evacuating passengers within minutes. Lawrence Saindon, a paramedic official, confirmed that all injured individuals—both critical and minor cases—were transported to nearby hospitals via ambulance or helicopter.

What Led To The Delta Plane Crash?

Authorities have not yet determined what led to the crash. The aircraft flipped upside down and suffered wing damage, but no other planes were involved in the incident, as confirmed by Toronto airport authority CEO Deborah Flint.

John Nelson, a passenger on the flight, posted a video from the tarmac, saying, “Our plane crashed. It’s upside down. Most people appear to be okay. We’re all getting off.”

Shocking images and videos circulating on social media show passengers stumbling away from the wreckage in harsh weather conditions, as strong winds and snow whipped across the airport.

The crash coincided with a severe snowstorm that had hit eastern Canada over the weekend. Though snowfall had subsided by Monday, strong winds and freezing temperatures persisted, disrupting flight schedules.

The airport, which had suspended all flights immediately after the crash, resumed operations at 5:00 PM local time, though delays continued due to the weather.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has deployed investigators to examine the crash site. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also assisting, as confirmed by US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

Officials React to the Incident

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand stated she was closely monitoring the situation. Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed relief that there were no fatalities.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the airline’s thoughts were with those affected. A mid-air collision in Washington between a US Army helicopter and a passenger jet, which resulted in 67 fatalities. A medical transport plane crash in Philadelphia, killing seven people. Authorities continue to investigate the Toronto crash to determine the exact cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: How Did Delta Flight Crash And What Exactly Happened?

Filed under

Canadian Airport Delta Plane Crash Toronto

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Did US Government Send $4.7 Trillion To Elon Musk’s DOGE? Massive Amount Sans Tracking Codes Found In Treasury Payments

Did US Government Send $4.7 Trillion To Elon Musk’s DOGE? Massive Amount Sans Tracking Codes...

How Many People Got Killed In Delta Plane Crash? Haunting Visuals Of The Incident Surface Online

How Many People Got Killed In Delta Plane Crash? Haunting Visuals Of The Incident Surface...

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Netanyahu Directs Immediate Enforcement Of UNRWA Law Following Knesset Approval

Netanyahu Directs Immediate Enforcement Of UNRWA Law Following Knesset Approval

Entertainment

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Lifestyle

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox