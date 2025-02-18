Delta Airline Horrific Crash On Cam: Scary Visuals Show Passengers Escaping The Wreckage After Plane Flips With 80 On Board

The aircraft, Endeavor Air Flight 4819, was a CRJ-900 jet that had taken off from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was landing in Toronto, Canada’s largest city.

A Delta Air Lines jet carrying 80 passengers and crew crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, overturning upon impact. The incident resulted in at least 17 injuries, but no fatalities were reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Flight Details and Crash Overview

The aircraft, Endeavor Air Flight 4819, was a CRJ-900 jet that had taken off from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was landing in Toronto, Canada’s largest city. Onboard were 76 passengers and four crew members, as confirmed by the airline.

Footage from the Delta airplane that crashed today shows passengers escaping the wreckage.pic.twitter.com/hNkzhMdqxa
— Pubity (@pubity) February 17, 2025

According to paramedic services, 17 people sustained injuries, with three individuals in critical condition:

A child

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 40s

Delta Air Lines, however, reported 18 injuries in total.

Emergency teams acted swiftly, with fire crews spraying the aircraft and evacuating passengers within minutes. Lawrence Saindon, a paramedic official, confirmed that all injured individuals—both critical and minor cases—were transported to nearby hospitals via ambulance or helicopter.

BREAKING: A Delta Airlines CRJ 900 crashed and settled upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport. Thankfully, ALL passengers survived and are accounted for. That is great news! pic.twitter.com/dXXUNkPTHU — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) February 17, 2025

What Led To The Delta Plane Crash?

Authorities have not yet determined what led to the crash. The aircraft flipped upside down and suffered wing damage, but no other planes were involved in the incident, as confirmed by Toronto airport authority CEO Deborah Flint.

John Nelson, a passenger on the flight, posted a video from the tarmac, saying, “Our plane crashed. It’s upside down. Most people appear to be okay. We’re all getting off.”

Shocking images and videos circulating on social media show passengers stumbling away from the wreckage in harsh weather conditions, as strong winds and snow whipped across the airport.

The crash coincided with a severe snowstorm that had hit eastern Canada over the weekend. Though snowfall had subsided by Monday, strong winds and freezing temperatures persisted, disrupting flight schedules.

The airport, which had suspended all flights immediately after the crash, resumed operations at 5:00 PM local time, though delays continued due to the weather.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has deployed investigators to examine the crash site. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also assisting, as confirmed by US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

Officials React to the Incident

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand stated she was closely monitoring the situation. Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed relief that there were no fatalities.

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand stated she was closely monitoring the situation. Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed relief that there were no fatalities.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the airline's thoughts were with those affected.

