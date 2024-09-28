Delta Airlines Ramp Agents Arrested for Smuggling $3 Million Worth of Ketamine at JFK Airport

Authorities have arrested two Delta Airlines ramp agents, Leandro Alleyne and Fabian Innis, on charges related to a drug smuggling operation involving more than $3 million worth of ketamine. The two were apprehended on September 19 after authorities observed them handling suspicious luggage from a flight arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Confession Reveals Previous Involvement

Upon arrest, Innis admitted to his involvement in the operation, stating that he had participated in smuggling efforts alongside Alleyne on multiple occasions, ranging from five to ten times before. He acknowledged that he was aware of the bags containing illegal substances but claimed ignorance of the specific drug being ketamine. Innis further revealed that his payment per flight ranged between $4,000 and $5,000.

Both Alleyne and Innis pleaded not guilty to the charges of drug importation and smuggling. They were released after posting bond, set at $50,000 each.

Seizure of 134 Pounds of Ketamine

According to court documents, the two ramp agents were seen removing backpacks and suitcases from Delta Flight 219. The luggage was then loaded onto a baggage transportation vehicle, which was driven to a secluded area of the airport tarmac, raising the suspicions of authorities. Investigators had already been monitoring Alleyne and Innis, and when they observed the duo opening the bags, they moved in to make the arrest.

Inside the luggage, authorities discovered clear plastic bags filled with a white, crystallized substance, later identified as ketamine. The total haul amounted to 134 pounds, which has an estimated street value of approximately $3 million.

Investigation Points to a Larger Network

Four of the suitcases containing the ketamine had luggage tags linked to two passengers aboard the flight. This led investigators to believe that Alleyne and Innis were not acting alone. A source close to the case told The New York Post, “It looks like an inside job,” further suggesting that others within the airline or airport might be involved.

Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan, though not directly involved in the case, commented on the severity of the situation, stating, “That is a very large amount of ketamine. If I were running that case, I’d be more interested in where it was going rather than where it was coming from because that is what would have the greatest impact on our community.”

Delta Airlines Responds

Delta Airlines has confirmed that both Alleyne and Innis had no legitimate reason to be handling or removing the contents of any checked baggage. The airline issued a statement, saying they have “zero tolerance for unlawful conduct.”

A Broader Ketamine Issue

The case also draws attention to the increasing presence of ketamine in the illegal drug market. Just weeks prior, on October 28, 2023, actor Matthew Perry, known for his role on FRIENDS, tragically lost his life after reportedly injecting a fatal dose of ketamine while in his bathtub.

The arrest of Alleyne and Innis highlights ongoing concerns about the smuggling of dangerous substances and the involvement of insiders in large-scale drug operations.

