Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Caught On Camera: How Did Delta Flight Crash And What Exactly Happened?

A Delta Air Lines flight crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, leaving at least eight people injured, including one in critical condition.

A Delta Air Lines flight crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, leaving at least 15 people injured, including a child and two in critical condition. The aircraft, a Bombardier CR900 operated by Endeavor Air, was on a scheduled flight from Minneapolis to Toronto when the incident occurred.

Emergency Response and Passenger Safety

Toronto Pearson International Airport quickly acknowledged the emergency and mobilized response teams to assist passengers and crew. In a statement on X, the airport confirmed the incident, stating:

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

Emergency responders were seen surrounding the wreckage to ensure there was no fire or further risk to passengers. Images from the scene captured the aircraft flipped upside down on the icy runway, with passengers stumbling away from the wreckage. Authorities worked swiftly to provide medical attention to those injured.

Extent of Injuries and Investigation

According to reports from Canadian public broadcaster CBC, up to eight people sustained injuries, with one passenger in critical condition. The exact cause of the crash landing remains unknown, and officials have yet to confirm whether mechanical failure or adverse weather played a role.

Canadian aviation authorities have taken charge of the investigation, assessing factors such as runway conditions, flight data, and possible pilot distress. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as passengers struggled to exit the overturned aircraft onto the ice-covered surface.

Impact on Airport Operations

As a result of the crash, Toronto Pearson suspended all arrivals and departures temporarily. The airport’s official website displayed multiple delays, affecting both domestic and international flights. Passengers scheduled to depart from or arrive at the airport were advised to check for updates before proceeding with their travel plans.

Ongoing Investigation and Safety Measures

Authorities have assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident and prevent future occurrences. Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air have yet to issue detailed statements on the matter but are expected to cooperate fully with the ongoing probe.

As the investigation unfolds, passengers and airline officials remain on high alert, emphasizing the importance of safety measures and emergency preparedness in the aviation industry. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

