Delta variant has become the most dominant variant of Covid-19 in many countries. About 96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant.

The Delta Plus variant has emerged as a variant of concern with continuous evolution and mutation. With Delta variant cases being detected in about 96 countries, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the world is in a ‘very dangerous period’ of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emphasising on the fact that the Delta variant has become the most dominant variant of Covid-19 in many countries, he stressed that on the importance of vaccinating the entire world. Dr Tedros said that he has already urged leaders across the world to ensure that 70 percent of people in every country are vaccinated by this time next year.

Amid the scare, UK, which has reported over 50K new Delta variant cases, is planning to introduce Covid-19 booster shots in September. These booster shots will be offered to deal with waning immunity from the first two vaccine doses and strengthen protection against the new variants of Covid-19.

India, on the other hand, has reported cases of the Delta Plus variant, across 12 states. Although the daily caseload of Covid-19 has come down, the Union Health Ministry has warned people against lowering their guard as there are speculations that the third wave of Covid-19 could hit the country if Covid-appropriate protocol is not followed.