Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications

Democratic U.S. Representative Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona, a long-serving lawmaker and advocate for environmental protection, passed away on Thursday at the age of 77 due to complications from cancer treatments, his office confirmed.

Grijalva, who served 12 terms in Congress, was a key figure in U.S. environmental and healthcare policies. He previously chaired the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee and remained its top Democratic member until earlier this year. His recent absence from Congress was due to undergoing cancer treatment.

“From permanently protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to strengthening the Affordable Care Act, his proudest moments in Congress have always been guided by community voices,” his office said in a statement.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Leadership

During his tenure, Grijalva was instrumental in shaping policies to protect public lands and Indigenous rights. He played a key role in the passage of legislation aimed at preserving national parks and advancing clean energy initiatives. His advocacy extended to education and healthcare, working to expand accessibility and affordability for underprivileged communities.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs expressed condolences, stating, “Rep. Grijalva’s unwavering dedication to environmental conservation and social justice has left an indelible mark on Arizona and the nation.”

Loss for the Democratic Party

His passing marks another loss for the Democratic Party, following the recent death of Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas. Political leaders from both parties have paid tribute to Grijalva’s contributions and leadership over the decades.

As Arizona mourns the loss of one of its most influential lawmakers, discussions are underway regarding his successor in Congress. The state is expected to hold a special election to fill the vacant seat. Grijalva is survived by his family, colleagues, and a legacy of championing progressive causes that will be remembered for generations.

