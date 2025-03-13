Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications

During his tenure, Grijalva was instrumental in shaping policies to protect public lands and Indigenous rights.

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications

Raúl M. Grijalva


Democratic U.S. Representative Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona, a long-serving lawmaker and advocate for environmental protection, passed away on Thursday at the age of 77 due to complications from cancer treatments, his office confirmed.

Grijalva, who served 12 terms in Congress, was a key figure in U.S. environmental and healthcare policies. He previously chaired the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee and remained its top Democratic member until earlier this year. His recent absence from Congress was due to undergoing cancer treatment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“From permanently protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to strengthening the Affordable Care Act, his proudest moments in Congress have always been guided by community voices,” his office said in a statement.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Leadership

During his tenure, Grijalva was instrumental in shaping policies to protect public lands and Indigenous rights. He played a key role in the passage of legislation aimed at preserving national parks and advancing clean energy initiatives. His advocacy extended to education and healthcare, working to expand accessibility and affordability for underprivileged communities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs expressed condolences, stating, “Rep. Grijalva’s unwavering dedication to environmental conservation and social justice has left an indelible mark on Arizona and the nation.”

Loss for the Democratic Party

His passing marks another loss for the Democratic Party, following the recent death of Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas. Political leaders from both parties have paid tribute to Grijalva’s contributions and leadership over the decades.

As Arizona mourns the loss of one of its most influential lawmakers, discussions are underway regarding his successor in Congress. The state is expected to hold a special election to fill the vacant seat. Grijalva is survived by his family, colleagues, and a legacy of championing progressive causes that will be remembered for generations.

ALSO READ: ‘We Are Thankful To Them’, Putin Praises Trump, Modi For Ukraine Peace Efforts, Questions Ceasefire Plan

Filed under

Democratic U.S. Representative Raúl M. Grijalva

Democratic U.S. Represent

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications
Russian President Vladimi

‘We Are Thankful To Them’, Putin Praises Trump, Modi For Ukraine Peace Efforts, Questions Ceasefire...
Athletic Club secured a 3

Athletic Club 3-1 Roma: Hummels’ Red Card Costs Giallorossi A Europa League Exit
John Feinstein, a renowne

John Feinstein, Acclaimed Sports Columnist And Author Dies At 69
Manchester United and Rea

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live Streaming, TV Channels And How To Watch The Europa...
President Donald Trump’

Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To End Birthright Citizenship
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘We Are Thankful To Them’, Putin Praises Trump, Modi For Ukraine Peace Efforts, Questions Ceasefire Plan

‘We Are Thankful To Them’, Putin Praises Trump, Modi For Ukraine Peace Efforts, Questions Ceasefire...

Athletic Club 3-1 Roma: Hummels’ Red Card Costs Giallorossi A Europa League Exit

Athletic Club 3-1 Roma: Hummels’ Red Card Costs Giallorossi A Europa League Exit

John Feinstein, Acclaimed Sports Columnist And Author Dies At 69

John Feinstein, Acclaimed Sports Columnist And Author Dies At 69

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live Streaming, TV Channels And How To Watch The Europa League Showdown

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live Streaming, TV Channels And How To Watch The Europa...

Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To End Birthright Citizenship

Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To End Birthright Citizenship

Entertainment

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No Complaints’

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To