To move impeachment against the US President Donald Trump, Democrats leaders said they will target Trump over 2 main reasons- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Democrats leader on Tuesday unveiled the articles of impeachment against the US President Donald Trump. Democrats would be targetting Trump on 2 specific issues— abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, said reports. It’s a historic move to unsettle the US President who has been charged with committing high crimes and misdemeanors, said impeachment inquiry panel head Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler flanked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the four others. Nadler said, unlike the President, the Judiciary panel understand its duty, and would take every step to protect the Constitution and interests of the Americans.

He further added that Trump compromised on the national security during his 2016 elections campaign run and allowed Ukraine to interfere which threatened the integrity of United States’ elections.

“Our president holds the ultimate public trust. When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the Constitution, he endangers our democracy and he endangers our national security,” reports quoted Jerrold Nadler.

The impeachment articles revealed by the House Democrats said they will be focused on investigating events surrounding Trump’s campaign to pressure Ukraine, which launched probes against Trump’s political rivals. They added that impeachment investigation will not be broadened to include alleged obstruction of justice by the president in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Earlier on Monday, the Republicans had interrupted the proceedings on points of order or for parliamentary inquiries. Senator Doug Collins of Georgia had said this it’s all about clock and calendar because they (Democrats) can’t get over that Donald Trump is the president of the United States adding that they don’t have any face to compete against the US President.

