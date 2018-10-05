Nadia Murad, a Yazidi campaigner won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her remarkable efforts in fighting against sexual violence in wars around the globe. The 25-year-old Murad won the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Congolese doctor Denis Mukwegw. While announcing the winners in Oslo, the Nobel Committee applauded their efforts to terminate the use of sexual violence as a weapon in war.

After going through the most haunting nightmare of her life for more than two years, Nadia Murad, a Yazidi campaigner won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her remarkable efforts in fighting against sexual violence in wars around the globe. The 25-year-old Murad won the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Congolese doctor Denis Mukwegw. While announcing the winners in Oslo, the Nobel Committee applauded their efforts to terminate the use of sexual violence as a weapon in war.

Like thousands of her Yazidis people, Murad was forced to convert to Islam. She was kidnapped, repeatedly gang-raped, tortured and whipped. Murad became an ISIS slave who was forcefully married to a terrorist. While narrating her ordeal in front of the United Nations Security Council, she said that she was forced to wear makeup and tight clothes.

ALSO READ: Chennai rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut today as IMD predicts heavy downpour

It was a Muslim family in Mosul that helped her to escape. It was a Muslim family in Mosul that helped her to escape. Thereafter, with the help of an organisation that assists Yazidis, she met her sister in Germany and is continuing to live there. The whole experience made her so consciously awake that she dedicated her entire life serving her people who have been losing hopes in the war tormented areas.

On the other hand, the 63-year-old Mukwege has been helping the women to come over the violence and trauma of sexual abuse in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Dubbed as “Doctor Miracle”, Mukwege is a vocal critic of the sexual abuse that the women go through during wars. He also criticises those who describe rape as “a weapon of mass destruction.”

ALSO READ: After much drama, ex-AIB member Utsav Chakraborty posts apology on Twitter, says faced a scary personal truth

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More