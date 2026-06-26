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Home > World News > Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan: Here’s What The Government Says

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan: Here’s What The Government Says

Denmark is planning a nationwide ban on loudspeaker-amplified Islamic calls to prayer, citing concerns over integration and growing "Islamisation."

Why Is Denmark Proposing Azan Ban (Image: X)
Why Is Denmark Proposing Azan Ban (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 16:10 IST

Denmark is preparing to introduce a nationwide ban on loudspeaker-amplified Islamic calls to prayer, arguing that the move is necessary to address concerns over integration and what the government describes as growing “Islamisation.” The proposed Denmark Azan ban would replace the current system, where such broadcasts are mainly regulated through local noise rules, with a nationwide restriction. A proposal submitted to the Danish Parliament seeks to prohibit “loudspeaker-amplified prayer or calls to prayer in public spaces” across the country.

Reports say that the government’s latest push was outlined by Denmark’s Immigration and Integration Minister Morten Bodskov, who said some parts of the country feel like “a suburb of Islamabad.” Explaining the reason behind the proposed Denmark Azan ban, he said the government would resume examining the legal framework needed to stop amplified calls to prayer from mosques nationwide.

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Speaking on the proposal, Bodskov said the Islamic call to prayer “has no place in Denmark.” He added that, “It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn’t be in any doubt whether you’ve ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark,” Bødskov was quoted as saying by The Copenhagen Post. 

The proposed Denmark Azan ban comes as the country continues to tighten policies related to religious expression and integration.

Denmark Azan ban follows earlier moves on religious dress in schools and public spaces

The latest proposal follows another major policy announced last year by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. She said the government planned to expand Denmark’s existing ban on full-face coverings, including the burqa and niqab, to schools and universities. The country first prohibited full-face coverings in public spaces in 2018, but that law did not apply to educational institutions. If approved, the expanded rules would bring schools and universities under the ban.

Explaining the government’s position, Frederiksen said, “You have the right to your faith and to practise your religion, but democracy takes precedence.” She also added, “God has to step aside.” The proposed Denmark Azan ban is being viewed as part of this broader approach, with the government seeking nationwide rules instead of local regulations to govern amplified calls to prayer in public spaces.

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Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan: Here’s What The Government Says
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Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan: Here’s What The Government Says
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