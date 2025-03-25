Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
  Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting 'Unacceptable Pressure' On Greenland

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland

Frederiksen slammed the US for exerting "unacceptable pressure" on Greenland ahead of a visit by a US delegation led by VP's wife Usha Vance.

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland

Frederiksen slammed the US for exerting unacceptable pressure on Greenland ahead of a visit by a US delegation led by VP's wife Usha Vance.


Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday condemned the US for exerting “unacceptable pressure” on Greenland ahead of a planned visit to the semi-autonomous territory by a US delegation led by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Reuters reported.

President Donald Trump has previously expressed interest in the US acquiring Greenland, citing its strategic importance for national security. In a recent statement, Trump suggested that his administration was working with “people in Greenland” who support this initiative, according to CNN. 

Frederiksen has firmly rejected the “annexation” proposals while stressing that Greenland’s future should be determined by its people. “​I have to say that it is unacceptable pressure being placed on Greenland and Denmark in this situation,Frederiksen told Danish broadcasters DR and TV2.

She further clarified that while Denmark values its relationship with the US, cooperation must be based on mutual respect for sovereignty.

“The visit is clearly not about what Greenland needs or wants,” she reportedly said, adding, “President Trump is serious. He wants Greenland. Therefore, (this visit) cannot be seen independently of anything else”.

Greenland’s acting head of government, Mute Egede, has also criticised the timing and nature of the US visit, labelling it a “provocation,” the Reuters report stated.

Egede expressed concerns that the visit coincides with Greenland’s internal political processes, including coalition talks and upcoming municipal elections, suggesting that the US delegation’s presence could be perceived as an attempt to influence these proceedings.

Reports suggest the US delegation’s itinerary includes cultural engagements, such as attending Greenland’s national dogsled race, described by the White House as an opportunity to “celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity.” However, Greenland’s leaders view the visit with skepticism, interpreting it as a demonstration of American power and a challenge to their sovereignty.

Public sentiment in Greenland reflects widespread opposition to the US proposal, with a recent poll indicating that 85% of Greenlanders reject the idea of becoming part of the US, and nearly half perceiving Trump’s interest as a threat to their autonomy.

Urging stronger support from Nordic and European Union allies to counter “US pressure”, Frederiksen said while Denmark and Greenland are open to cooperation, it must be conducted on equal terms, respecting their sovereignty and democratic processes.

Filed under

Chris Wright Greenland Mette Frederiksen Mike Waltz Trump on Greenland Usha Vance

