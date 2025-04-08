“Deport or Face Lock-Up”: White House Sends Harsh Warning to Foreign Terrorists

The ruling marks a significant shift in deportation policies, particularly for those accused of gang affiliations. With the Supreme Court's decision, the Trump administration gains further momentum in its efforts to remove foreign nationals under the Alien Enemies Act.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a stern warning to foreign terrorists and gang members illegally residing in the United States on Tuesday. This follows the US Supreme Court’s decision to vacate a district court ruling that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from using the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to deport individuals linked to gang activities.

Leavitt described the Supreme Court’s ruling as a “massive legal victory” for the Trump administration, allowing it to resume deportations under the AEA. “Last night, the Supreme Court delivered a massive legal victory to the Trump administration and allowed us to continue removing foreign terrorist invaders under the Alien Enemies Act,” Leavitt said. She added, “This was a smackdown to a rogue, left-wing, low-level district court judge.”

Targeting Foreign Terrorists And Gang Members

The warning specifically targeted foreign gang members, including groups like Tren-de-Aragua and MS-13, who are accused of illegal activities within the country. Leavitt emphasized that the government would take action against these individuals, urging them to deport themselves voluntarily. “Deport yourself now or you’ll be locked up,” she stated.

Supreme Court’s Ruling On Deportation

The Supreme Court’s ruling clears the path for the Trump administration to use the AEA for the deportation of foreign nationals with gang affiliations. The case did not focus on the legality of the AEA’s application, but rather on where individuals challenging their deportation must file their lawsuits. The court ruled that those contesting deportation must do so in Texas, where they are being detained.

The ruling also emphasized that individuals facing deportation must be provided proper notice and the opportunity to seek “habeas relief” before their removal.

Additional Comments On Storm Damage

In addition to the deportation news, Leavitt addressed ongoing storm damage affecting several US states. “The President’s thoughts also remain with the families and communities experiencing devastating loss from the severe storms and flooding affecting several states,” she said. Leavitt confirmed that President Trump had approved emergency declarations for Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee to aid in recovery efforts.

The ruling marks a significant shift in deportation policies, particularly for those accused of gang affiliations. With the Supreme Court’s decision, the Trump administration gains further momentum in its efforts to remove foreign nationals under the Alien Enemies Act.

