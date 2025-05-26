Designs On Hold: Canva Outage Sparks Global User Frustration

The outage appears to be global, with reports emerging from various countries, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

On Monday, May 26, 2025, the popular graphic design platform Canva suffered a significant outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access its services.

On Monday, May 26, 2025, the popular graphic design platform Canva suffered a significant outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access its services. Users reported issues ranging from slow website performance to complete unresponsiveness when attempting to edit or download images.

The outage appears to be global, with reports emerging from various countries, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. According to DownDetector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, the majority of complaints approximately 83% were related to accessing Canva’s website, while 14% pertained to issues with the mobile app.

In response to the outage, Canva acknowledged the issue on its official X account, stating:

“We’re on it! We’re aware some people are having trouble accessing Canva. We’re working as quickly as we can to get things back up and running. For updates, visit http://status.canva.com. We really appreciate your patience!” Advertisement · Scroll to continue We’re on it! We’re aware some people are having trouble accessing Canva. We’re working as quickly as we can to get things back up and running. For updates, visit https://t.co/Ba1jBJV7PP. We really appreciate your patience! — Canva (@canva) May 26, 2025 ALSO READ: At Least 11 Injured in South Carolina Beach Town Shooting