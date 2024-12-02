Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Despite Valid Documents, Bangladesh Border Authorities Stops Over 50 Members Of ISKCON To India

The devotees, hailing from various districts of Bangladesh, were stopped at the Benapole border over the weekend, citing a lack of specific government clearance for their travel.

Despite Valid Documents, Bangladesh Border Authorities Stops Over 50 Members Of ISKCON To India

In a concerning development, Bangladeshi border authorities have denied entry to 54 members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) who were attempting to travel to India for a religious ceremony, despite possessing valid travel documents. The devotees, hailing from various districts of Bangladesh, were stopped at the Benapole border over the weekend, citing a lack of specific government clearance for their travel.

Immigration officials confirmed receiving directives from higher authorities to prevent the group from crossing into India. According to Imtiaz Ahsanul Quader Bhuiyan, an officer at the Benapole Immigration Police, while the devotees had valid passports and visas, they lacked the mandatory government permission needed for the journey.

The incident comes amidst escalating tensions surrounding Iskcon in Bangladesh. The organisation has been under scrutiny following the arrest of prominent Hindu monk and former Iskcon leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case. His detention has sparked unrest, including violent protests that resulted in the death of a lawyer. In response, Bangladeshi authorities have also taken actions such as freezing the bank accounts of several Iskcon affiliates.

Despite calls for banning Iskcon within the country, the Bangladeshi High Court has refused to implement such a measure. The ongoing situation has raised concerns about religious freedoms and the treatment of minority communities in the region. The denial of travel permission to Iskcon members has added another layer of complexity to the already fraught relationship between the organisation and Bangladeshi authorities.

Also Read: Farmers To March From Noida To Delhi, Security Tightened, Barricades Installed

Filed under

Bangladesh Border ISKCON

Advertisement

Also Read

SpiceJet To Operate Special Haj Flights From Four Indian Cities In 2025

SpiceJet To Operate Special Haj Flights From Four Indian Cities In 2025

Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is Very Proud

Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is...

Congress Chief Defies Police Orders to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tensions

Congress Chief Defies Police Orders to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tensions

Security Heightened As Farmers’ Protest Sparks Traffic Disruptions on Noida-Delhi Borders

Security Heightened As Farmers’ Protest Sparks Traffic Disruptions on Noida-Delhi Borders

Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm Today, MPs Raise Slogans Demanding Sambhal Violence, Gautam Adani Case

Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm Today, MPs Raise Slogans Demanding Sambhal...

Entertainment

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox