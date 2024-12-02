Despite Valid Documents, Bangladesh Border Authorities Stops Over 50 Members Of ISKCON To India

The devotees, hailing from various districts of Bangladesh, were stopped at the Benapole border over the weekend, citing a lack of specific government clearance for their travel.

In a concerning development, Bangladeshi border authorities have denied entry to 54 members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) who were attempting to travel to India for a religious ceremony, despite possessing valid travel documents. The devotees, hailing from various districts of Bangladesh, were stopped at the Benapole border over the weekend, citing a lack of specific government clearance for their travel.

Immigration officials confirmed receiving directives from higher authorities to prevent the group from crossing into India. According to Imtiaz Ahsanul Quader Bhuiyan, an officer at the Benapole Immigration Police, while the devotees had valid passports and visas, they lacked the mandatory government permission needed for the journey.

The incident comes amidst escalating tensions surrounding Iskcon in Bangladesh. The organisation has been under scrutiny following the arrest of prominent Hindu monk and former Iskcon leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case. His detention has sparked unrest, including violent protests that resulted in the death of a lawyer. In response, Bangladeshi authorities have also taken actions such as freezing the bank accounts of several Iskcon affiliates.

Despite calls for banning Iskcon within the country, the Bangladeshi High Court has refused to implement such a measure. The ongoing situation has raised concerns about religious freedoms and the treatment of minority communities in the region. The denial of travel permission to Iskcon members has added another layer of complexity to the already fraught relationship between the organisation and Bangladeshi authorities.

