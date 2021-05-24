As questions about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be raised, US President's Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has joined the chorus of those calling for a more thorough investigation into whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, was created in a Chinese laboratory.

Three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital treatment in November 2019, months before China disclosed the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report published in one of the newspapers in the US, citing a previously undisclosed US intelligence report.

The report, which provides new details on the number of researchers affected, the timing of their illnesses, and their hospital visits, may add weight to calls for a broader investigation into whether the Covid-19 virus escaped from the laboratory, according to the newspaper.

The report was released on the eve of a World Health Organization decision-making body meeting, which is expected to discuss the next stage of an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

A spokeswoman for the National Security Council had no comment on the report, but said the Biden administration had “serious questions about the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its origins within the Peoples Republic of China.”

In March, the United States, Norway, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other countries expressed concern about the WHO-led COVID-19 origins study, calling for further investigation and full access to all relevant human, animal, and other data about the outbreak’s early stages.

It has been said that Washington is eager to ensure greater cooperation and transparency from China. Though, the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to the reports.

Following a visit to the virology institute in February, a WHO-led team had concluded that a lab leak was extremely unlikely, according to China’s foreign ministry on Sunday.“The US continues to hype the lab leak theory,” the ministry said in response to a prolonged request for comment. “Is it genuinely interested in tracing the source or is it attempting to divert attention?

Fauci, America’s top infectious diseases expert, has downplayed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) investigation and called for the investigation to reveal the truth about what was going on in China. It’s noteworthy that Dr. Fauci previously dismissed the idea that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was genetically engineered in a lab and accidentally escaped, referring to it as just one of many theories.