Thursday, February 6, 2025
Dhaka: Student Mob Vandalizes And Set Fire To Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Residence During Sheikh Hasina’s Online Address

This is not the first attack on the historic site. The residence was previously set ablaze on August 5, 2024, the day Sheikh Hasina's 16-year-long rule came to an end, prompting her secret departure to India alongside her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana.

Mujibur Rahman's Dhaka House Vandalised


A large group of demonstrators vandalized and set fire to the historic residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka on Wednesday. The attack occurred during a live online address by his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, the deposed prime minister of Bangladesh.

Thousands Gather for ‘Bulldozer Procession’ Protest

Witnesses reported that thousands of protesters assembled outside the Dhanmondi 32 residence—now a memorial museum—after responding to a social media call for a “Bulldozer Procession.” The protest coincided with Hasina’s speech, which was scheduled for 9 PM (BST) and was organized by the now-disbanded student wing of the Awami League, Chhatra League.

During her address, Hasina called on citizens to resist the current government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus and installed by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement.

“They may try to destroy the national flag, the constitution, and our hard-earned independence with a bulldozer, but they lack the strength to erase history,” Hasina declared, hinting at the movement’s promise to discard Bangladesh’s 1972 Constitution. Some far-right groups have also suggested revising the national anthem, first adopted by Sheikh Mujib’s post-independence administration.

The Symbolic Importance of Dhanmondi 32

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence has long been a significant landmark in Bangladesh’s history. It was the center of the pre-independence autonomy movement and later became the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum under Awami League governance. The house has hosted several foreign dignitaries as part of state protocol.

This is not the first attack on the historic site. The residence was previously set ablaze on August 5, 2024, the day Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year-long rule came to an end, prompting her secret departure to India alongside her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana.

Sheikh Hasina, in a visibly emotional moment, recounted that even during the 1971 Liberation War, Pakistani forces had looted but not destroyed the house.

“Why was this house targeted today? What crime did it commit? Are they so afraid of history?” she questioned. She also sought justice from the people of Bangladesh, reminding them of her contributions to the nation.

Protesters Clash with Army Troops

Eyewitnesses reported that a contingent of army personnel attempted to calm the demonstrators but was met with jeers and resistance. Protesters defaced a mural of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and spray-painted the words, “There won’t be 32 anymore” on the building’s boundary wall.

Key leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement have escalated their rhetoric. Abdul Hannan Masud, one of the main organizers, called for the demolition of all residences belonging to former Awami League ministers and MPs, suggesting that new structures should be built in their place. Additionally, Hasnat Abdullah, the movement’s convenor, warned media outlets against broadcasting Hasina’s speech, stating that doing so would align them with her political agenda.

Government Vows to Bring Back Sheikh Hasina

In response to the unfolding events, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury confirmed that the interim government is actively working to extradite Sheikh Hasina and other former officials from India under an existing treaty.

The 77-year-old former prime minister has been residing in India since August 5, 2024, after fleeing Bangladesh in the wake of a mass student-led protest that ended her long-standing rule.

