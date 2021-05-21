A ‘mutual and simultaneous' truce between Israel and Palestine will begin today at 2 am. The ceasefire comes after 11 days of bloodshed and intense fighting.

Ending a devastating war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Thursday informed that the Israeli security cabinet has approved the ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip yesterday after 11 days of bloodshed and intense fighting. A ‘mutual and simultaneous’ truce with Israel will begin today at 2 am, the Hamas officials confirmed as a ‘genuine opportunity’ for lasting peace in the Middle East. The Israeli army further confirmed Hamas and other Islamist armed groups in Gaza have fired more than 4,300 rockets towards Israel over the course of the conflict.

Sending out a clear message to the world, the Ministry of External Affairs of India on Thursday announced that India stands for peaceful resolution of bilateral disputes through political and diplomatic means and is expected to make a statement in UNGA over the Israel-Palestine conflict. TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nation, grieved on the lives lost from two sides of the line and condemned the airstrikes from Gaza to Israel.

U.S. President Joe Biden also welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Thursday after he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and other leaders in the region. President Biden during a White House briefing expressed his sadness saying, “I send my sincere condolences to all the families, Israeli and Palestinian, of those who lost loved ones and my hope for a full recovery for the wounded.”

Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes during the operation, targeting what it said was Hamas’ military infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network, At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians.

